Russia invaded Ukraine more than 16 months ago. Kiev’s counter-offensive is underway, but is met with fierce resistance. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

fight for Bachmut : Kiev reports success but meets stiff resistance

: Kiev reports success but meets stiff resistance Krasnodar Territory: Explosion near southern Russian military airfield

Heavy losses for Russia : Kyiv gives current figures

: Kyiv gives current figures The processed information, in particular on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine warcome partly from the warring parties Russia or the Ukraine. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 3, 5:00 a.m.: The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the planned liberation of currently occupied areas in the south during a visit to the port city of Odessa. “The enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea,” he said in a video message marking Ukrainian Naval Forces Day.

Zelenskyj also published videos from Odessa on Telegram, which show him meeting commanders and visiting wounded soldiers in a hospital. “Together we will win,” he emphasized. “The Ukrainian shores will never tolerate the occupiers!”

War in Ukraine: Fierce Russian resistance in Bakhmut

KIEV/Moscow – With regard to the ongoing counter-offensive, Ukraine has spoken of heavy fighting on several front areas, especially in the east. Russian troops attacked at Avdiivka, Mariinka and Lyman in Donetsk region, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on Sunday. The occupiers also advanced further near Swatowe in the adjacent Luhansk region. “There is fierce fighting going on there. (…) The situation is quite complicated.”

A Russian Armed Forces tank in the city of Bakhmut. © IMAGO/RIA Novosti

Not far from Bakhmut, on the other hand, the Ukrainian army is advancing and has had “partial successes,” she added. In the south of Ukraine, too, their own troops were advancing in the direction of the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol “in heavy fighting, but gradually,” Maljar wrote. She spoke of “violent enemy resistance”.

Ukraine War: Explosion near southern Russian military airfield

According to media reports, a major explosion occurred not far from a military airfield in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar. On Sunday, the social network Telegram published photos of a crater that is said to be ten by four meters in size and is said to have formed near the airfield in the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk. There was also video of a tall column of smoke. Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the “incident” was being investigated. There are no victims, he wrote. Residential houses and other objects were also not damaged according to initial findings.

Krasnodar is located on the Azov Sea and not far from the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. In the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Russian border regions have been repeatedly shelled for months. However, the number of victims and damage are disproportionate to the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev gives current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, an estimated 790 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded within one day. The information cannot be independently verified. The total number of soldiers killed or wounded since the beginning of the Ukraine war thus rose to almost 230,000. The losses or changes compared to the previous day are in brackets.

Soldiers: 229,660 (+790)

229,660 (+790) tank : 4052 (+10)

: 4052 (+10) Armored Combat Vehicles: 7888 (+20)

7888 (+20) Artillery Systems: 4188 (+26)

4188 (+26) missile systems: 637 (+5)

637 (+5) Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles: 3557 (+12)

3557 (+12) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of July 2, 2023.

Ukraine War: Russian attacks on Kiev again

For the first time in almost two weeks, Kiev was again the target of Russian airstrikes on Sunday (July 2nd). All enemy missiles were repelled during the night, the Ukrainian Air Force said. According to the military administration, several houses in the Kiev region were damaged by falling debris and one resident was injured. According to official information, eight combat drones and three cruise missiles were destroyed nationwide.

Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine more than 16 months ago and currently occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory. Kiev now also wants to liberate the occupied areas with Western military aid. (With Agencies)