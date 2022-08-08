Home page politics

In the Ukraine war, heavy fighting continues in the east of the country. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyj encourages his compatriots. The news ticker.

Ukrainian army under pressure: Strong attacks by the Russian army on the strategically important Bakhmut in Donetsk continue.

Reaction from Amnesty International: The human rights organization maintains its knowledge of the Ukrainian army's warfare.

Lukashenko and the Ukraine conflict: If Belarus participates in the war, opposition leader Tichanovskaya expects strong resistance.

This News ticker on the military situation in Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from Aug 8, 8:24 am: The Ukrainian police arrested six “supporters of the Russians” in the heavily contested Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. This emerges from a message from the deputy chief of the police department in the city Focus Online reported. “Yes, we also meet such people on our Ukrainian land,” Oleksiy Biloshitskyi is quoted as saying. “We will continue to hold these werewolves.” What exactly the collaborators are accused of is unclear.

In the hard-fought area of ​​Bakhmut, the Ukrainian police arrested six alleged collaborators. (Photo of July 15, 2022) © Vincenzo Circosta/imago

Ukraine war: President Zelenskyj hints at new arms deliveries

First report from August 8th: Munich – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has indicated new arms deliveries by partners. “Next week we expect news from partners regarding the aid packages. Good news!” Zelenskyy said in his video speech on Sunday. The key to successful defense continues to be arms deliveries from the West.

According to media reports, a new aid package for Ukraine is being put together in the USA. US President Joe Biden is expected to announce another $1 billion worth of arms shipments today (8 August).

Ukrainian army defends last major agglomeration in Donbass under its control

According to Zelenskyj, the toughest fighting is currently taking place in Donbass. The situation there remains difficult. Defending places like “Avdiivka, Pisky, Maryinka and Bakhmut requires our main effort and, unfortunately, many lives,” he said. He also renewed his allegations that Russia had shelled the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a howitzer in eastern Ukraine. (Photo from July 18, 2022) © ukrinform/dpa/picture alliance

In the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian army is defending the last major conurbation still under its control in the Donbass. Accordingly, the strategically important small town of Bakhmut is particularly under pressure from Russian attacks.

Ukraine war: Amnesty regrets ‘pain’ in Kyiv after controversial report

Amnesty International, meanwhile, defended its controversial report on the Ukrainian army’s conduct of the war, while expressing regret at its impact. “Amnesty International deeply regrets the pain and anger that our press release about the combat tactics of the Ukrainian military has caused,” said a statement from the organization available to the German Press Agency. However, the human rights organization sticks to the most important findings of the report.

In the report published on Thursday, Amnesty International accused the Ukrainian army of entrenching itself in residential areas, thereby unnecessarily endangering civilians. “Although we fully stand by our findings, we regret the pain caused and want to clarify a few key points,” Amnesty said after the criticism that followed. The organization found Ukrainian violations of martial law at 19 different locations. However, this does not justify the Russian war crimes.

If Belarus participates in the Ukraine war: Tichanovskaya expects resistance

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently in exile in Vilnius, expects strong opposition to her country’s possible full participation in Russia’s war against Ukraine. “Our partisan movement will sabotage that. Orders will be disobeyed. Or the Belarusian soldiers will surrender there immediately,” said the politician of the German Press Agency.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, opposition politician from Belarus. © Bernd Thissen/dpa

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is a collaborator. He has dragged Belarus into this war and is now doing whatever is asked of him to ensure that Russia keeps him in power, Tikhanovskaya said ahead of the second anniversary of the disputed presidential election. Today it is clear that the Kremlin probably already had war plans back then and therefore left Lukashenko in power. He leaves Belarusian territory so that Russian forces can attack Ukraine from there.

“But at the beginning of the war there were also acts of sabotage against the important supply routes. Rail partisans slowed military transport; and information was given to the Ukrainian armed forces about the bases from which Russian missiles were fired.” A battalion of Belarusian fighters was also formed in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.