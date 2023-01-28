Ukrainian troops are today engaged in heavy fighting with Russian units around and in the town of Vuhledar, just south of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Both sides have claimed successes in recent days in the almost razed industrial town, where 17,000 people lived before the war.

“The encirclement and liberation of this city solves many problems,” said Denis Pushilin, the leader of the occupied Donetsk region designated by Moscow. “Soon Vuhledar will be another very important victory for us,” he predicts, Russian news agencies report. However, according to a Ukrainian spokesman, Ukrainian troops are still holding out. “For months the Russian army has been trying to break through here. There is a fierce battle going on there,” Ukrainian military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty acknowledged.

Troops pushed back

Observers see the new offensive – which has been accompanied throughout Ukraine for days with attacks by Russian missiles and mostly Iranian drones – an attempt by Moscow to quickly gain control over the entire Donbas, of which the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are part. The whole of Donbas was actually annexed last year and declared part of Russia, but in reality about two-thirds of the region would have been occupied by Russia.

Russian troops have been pushed back in several places along this front. According to observers, in view of the recent setbacks and the arrival of Western tanks, Russia would now at least want to have a firm grip on this entire area. Ukraine reported earlier this week that Russian troops had intensified their attacks in the east, particularly around Vuhledar, and also at Bachmut, which had been fought over for months.

A shell hits at Vuhledar. © REUTERS



Attack on February 24

In addition, Russia is preparing for another attack on February 24, the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. “They are already making big attacks because they think they should have some successes by the time of the anniversary,” Danilov told a local radio station, Radio Svoboda. President Volodimir Zelensky described the situation on the frontline as “extremely intense” last night, especially in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Indeed, according to the authoritative US-based Institute for the Study of War, it seems that Russian troops are now engaged in a series of "disruptive" attacks at the front. "To disperse and divert Ukrainian forces, creating conditions for a decisive offensive operation."

The text continues below the map.





Russian officials, Kremlin advisers and other anonymous sources in Moscow have confirmed, according to the well-informed US business news agency Bloomberg, that Putin is indeed preparing another major attack. This would include ‘the tolerance’ of many Russians about the losses. In other words, Moscow is accepting huge losses among the newest recruits. Estimates of death tolls vary widely, but are high and unverifiable.

‘Rare step’

According to the British Ministry of Defence, the number of casualties along the eastern front is often much higher than the Russian authorities would like to admit, for example in the recent attack in Makiivka. At least 89 people were killed in Ukraine's rocket attack on Russian troops, according to Moscow. The British Ministry of Defense now says that there were 'very likely' more than three hundred.





The case illustrates “the pervasiveness of disinformation in Russian statements,” the ministry said. “This often occurs through a combination of deliberate lies approved by executives and the communication of false reports by lower-ranking officials who want to play down their own failures in Russia’s ‘blame and dismissal culture’.”

The fact that the Russian Defense Ministry was already willing to admit that there were 89 deaths was “a rare step”, according to the British.

