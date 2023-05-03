Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz, and Andreas Apetz

An explosion appears on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The US hopes for Chinese mediation. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

After explosion : A freight train derailed in the Russian border area

: A freight train derailed in the Russian border area Putin thanks for support “new regions” : Kremlin engaged in reconstruction

thanks for support : Kremlin engaged in reconstruction Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from May 2, 10:10 p.m.: An explosion has apparently occurred in Russian-occupied Crimea. In addition to several Telegram channels, the radio station also reports on this Radio Svoboda/Liberty. According to the information, the explosion occurred in a former training center of the Ukrainian military near the village of Shkolnoye – just a few kilometers from Simferopol Airport. Julia Mendel, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed the incident on Twitter and posted a photo of the alleged explosion.

Ukraine-News: Another train derailed in the Russian border area after an explosion

May 2 update at 8:44 p.m: For the second time in a short time, a freight train has derailed after an explosion in the Russian border area near Ukraine. In the Bryansk region, not far from the settlement of Belye Berega, a locomotive and around 20 wagons went off the rails on Tuesday evening “due to illegal interference with the work of railway transport”, the Russian railway RZD announced on Telegram.

The governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomas, wrote of an “unknown explosive device” that had exploded. According to initial reports, no one was injured. A train derailed in the same region on Monday after strangers blew up the rails.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows trenches and deployed vehicles north of Armyansk, Crimea. © dpa/Maxar Technologies via AP

Ukraine-News: Washington hopes for Chinese mediation

Update from May 2, 6:30 p.m.: Nicholas Burns, US Ambassador to China, has said Beijing could “push” Moscow to end the Ukraine war. This reports CNN. “What we expect from China is that it urges Russia to withdraw its troops so that Ukraine can regain all its territory and be sovereign again in all respects,” the American diplomat said.

According to Burns, China could persuade Russia to stop bombing Ukrainian schools, hospitals and homes. “We have just witnessed a tremendous loss of life from these vicious Russian airstrikes and drone strikes on Ukrainian civilians in the last month or two. I’m sure that’s what European countries want and that’s also what Ukraine wants from China,” he added.

Ukraine-News: Russian defense minister praises domestic defense industry

Update from May 2, 4:37 p.m: “Overall, the armaments industry meets the needs of the army and navy,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on the agency’s Telegram channel. The Russian troops are active along the entire front. “Despite the unprecedented military support from Western countries, the enemy is suffering heavy casualties,” Shoigu said mug according to a conference call with military officials.

Schoigu’s statement is likely in response to the recent Complaints from Yevgeny Prigozhin about the lack of ammunition supplies be thought. The relationship between the head of the Wagner mercenaries and Shoigu is considered tense. Prigozhin allows himself as an oligarch close to the Kremlin sharp criticism of the Ministry of Defense.

Ukraine-News: Putin thanks for support from “new regions”

May 2 update at 3:46 p.m: At a video conference with staff in Mariupol, Vladimir Putin thanked the people of the occupied Russian regions for their support in the “restoration” effort. This was reported by the Russian state news agency mug. The head of the Kremlin spoke only of the “new regions”.

“I have no doubt that the tasks can be accomplished through joint efforts. We have all the resources, experience and skills for this,” Tass quoted Putin as saying. Mariupol was captured by Russian troops in May 2022 after a month-long siege. Large parts of the city were destroyed.

Ukraine-News: Kiev relies on assault brigades and stockpiles of ammunition

Update from May 2, 2:59 p.m: In order to regain lost territory, Ukraine has trained assault brigades and stockpiled ammunition, according to the government. In addition, the army tried to protect its own troops and exhaust those of the enemy at the front. This is what the news agency reported AFP.

In general, the hilly region around Bakhmut is more difficult for tanks to deploy than the areas around Cherson and Zaporizhia with their vast agricultural plains, a Ukrainian tank commander said AFP. Observers suspect that the planned spring offensive could start there in the south.

Ukraine-News: Russia estimates Ukrainian losses in April at 15,000 soldiers

Update from May 2, 1:18 p.m: Russia has released new figures on Ukrainian military casualties. “In the past month alone, they have lost more than 15,000 men,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. In addition, in April, the Russian army shot down eight planes, 277 drones and 430 tanks and armored vehicles, as well as 225 artillery pieces from the Ukrainian side. The statements cannot be verified independently.

In the past, Moscow has repeatedly overstated enemy casualties. By the beginning of May, it wanted to have shot down 413 enemy aircraft – according to the media, Ukraine had just 124 combat and training aircraft and 63 transport aircraft at the beginning of the war. Since then, the country has received only a few remnants of Soviet aircraft technology from the West.

Ukraine-News: Russia reports “heavy hits on the entire front line”

Update from May 2, 12:55 p.m.: Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stressed that his country was inflicting heavy blows on Ukraine “along the front line”. At the same time, he warned that the delivery of weapons was crucial for the success of what Moscow called a “special military operation”.

At a meeting with senior Russian military officials, Shoigu said that Russian forces are engaged in combat operations “along the entire line of contact” and are fighting not only against Ukraine but also against “unprecedented military support from the West.”

Shoigu added that Russia is successfully attacking Ukrainian arms depots storing western-supplied weapons, the news outlet said Reuters reported.

Ukraine-News: Russia specifically attacks residential areas

Update from May 2, 10:40 a.m.: Ukraine has accused Russia of changing tactics with targeted missile attacks on residential areas. “There is no doubt that they are carrying out direct attacks on civilian apartment buildings or places where there are many houses of the civilian population,” said advisor to the presidential office Mykhailo Podoliak on Tuesday night on Ukrainian television. Among other things, Moscow wants to provoke a premature counter-offensive by Kiev. The Kremlin wants to test whether Ukraine is able to protect its own airspace.

In the past few days, there had been several Russian rocket attacks with civilian casualties. In Uman in particular, a rocket hit a residential building on Friday, claiming many lives. Russian cruise missiles also caused severe damage and killed at least two people in the city of Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Kiev denies that military targets were hit.

Ukraine-News: Shortage of ammunition leads to internal disputes in Russia

Update from May 2, 10:00 a.m.: According to British intelligence services, Russia does not have enough ammunition to make decisive progress in offensives in Ukraine. According to a short report by the British Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, Moscow is giving top priority to strengthening the armaments industry – but the industry is still not doing justice to the high demand for war.

Russia’s political leadership demands success on the battlefield, while leaders in charge of logistics fall by the wayside, it said. As an example, the British cite the recent dismissal of Deputy Defense Minister Mikhail Mizintsev, who was responsible for the material and technical supplies of the army for eight months. His replacement was confirmed last week, and Colonel-General Alexei Kuzmenkov, previously deputy director of the National Guard, has now taken over his job.

The shortage of ammunition is also leading to internal disputes, especially between the army and the head of the notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukraine-News: Ukraine publishes current figures

Update from May 2, 8:30 a.m.: The Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled around 191,420 Russian soldiers in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 2, 2023, including 460 in the past day alone. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page. The information cannot be independently verified. Here are the numbers, with the changes from the previous day in brackets.

Soldiers: so far a total of about 191,420 (+460)

so far a total of about 191,420 (+460) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7193 (+1)

7193 (+1) Tank: 3701 (+1)

3701 (+1) Artillery Systems: 2930 (+9)

2930 (+9) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2477 (+1)

2477 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5851 (+6)

5851 (+6) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of May 2. The information cannot be independently verified.

First report from May 1st: Kiev – The regular Ukraine war update from Great Britain attracts worldwide attention. Since the beginning of the fighting, the Ministry of Defense in London has been publishing information on the course of the war – citing its secret services.

Ukraine-News: Russia is building massive defense systems – also in its own country

According to British secret services, Russia built strong defenses at the front during the Ukraine war, but also in occupied Ukrainian areas and sometimes deep within its own country. “Images show that Russia has made special efforts to fortify the northern border of occupied (Ukrainian peninsula) Crimea,” the British Ministry of Defense said.

Hundreds of kilometers of trenches have also been dug on internationally recognized Russian territory, including the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts that border Ukraine.

Two possible explanations for the defensive investments were given in London. “The defenses underscore the deep concern of the Russian leadership that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough,” it said. “But some work was probably commissioned by local commanders and politicians to support the official line that Russia is ‘threatened’ by Ukraine and NATO.”

