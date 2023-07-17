Home page politics

An explosion occurs on the bridge to the annexed peninsula of Crimea. Ukraine’s counter-offensive is threatened with a setback. The news ticker.

Update from July 17, 5:45 am: Roughly nine months after the heavy explosion on the Kerch Bridge between Russia and Moscow-occupied Ukrainian Black Sea Peninsula Crimea, an “emergency” occurred there, according to Russian sources. Traffic was therefore stopped in the area of ​​the 145th pillar of the bridge, the head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram on Monday, according to the state news agency TASS. He did not provide any information on the nature of the “emergency”.

The approximately 19-kilometer-long Kerch Bridge to Crimea was severely damaged in an explosion in October 2022, but has been repaired. At the end of May, the Ukrainian secret service admitted involvement in the explosion for the first time.

Aksyonov urged residents to remain calm. Residents of the region and tourists should choose an alternative land route through the Russian-occupied regions of southern Ukraine. There are repeated drone attacks by the Ukrainian side on the peninsula. Kiev has announced that it wants to recapture Crimea. Despite the tense security situation and long controls, Russian vacationers are again being drawn in large numbers to Crimea, which vacationers can only reach by train or car, according to media reports from Russia.

The controversial Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. (Archive image) © Alexei Nikolsky/dpa

Russia with high losses: Kiev publishes new figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian casualties. Accordingly, 500 Russian soldiers were killed within one day. Kiev’s total figures differ greatly from those of independent observers. In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces disabled another five Russian tanks, seven combat vehicles and 18 artillery systems. The numbers at a glance:

soldiers : 237,680 (+500)

: 237,680 (+500) planes: 315

315 helicopter : 310

: 310 tank : 4107 (+5)

: 4107 (+5) Armored Combat Vehicles : 8026 (+7)

: 8026 (+7) artillery systems : 4481 (+18)

: 4481 (+18) Source: Excerpt from the data of the General Staff of Ukraine dated July 16, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media, at least 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. This was the result of a data analysis based on the number of inheritance cases opened and the statistics on excess mortality in the past year, reported the Internet portal involved in the evaluation Meduza on Monday (July 10). These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side.

Russian attacks near Kupyansk: situation for Ukraine “worsened”

Update from July 17, 5:45 p.m.: The situation for the Ukrainian armed forces is said to have “deteriorated somewhat”. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar via Telegram. “The enemy has been actively advancing towards Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region for two days. We’re on the defensive. Fierce fighting is taking place, the positions of the parties are dynamically changing several times a day,” she said.

Kupyansk is located in northeastern Ukraine. Shortly after the start of the war, the small town was occupied by Russian soldiers and recaptured by Ukraine in September 2022. For weeks, Ukraine has been exposed to attacks by the Russian army trying to advance towards Kupyansk. So far, the front line has hardly shifted. However, Maljar’s message suggests that things may have changed now. Things are looking better for Ukraine further south: “We are gradually advancing towards Bakhmut. There is a daily push on the southern flank around Bakhmut,” Maljar wrote. The Ukrainian counter-offensive is primarily focused on the Zaporizhia region and around Bakhmut. (With agency material)