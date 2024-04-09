Home page World

The lake where the explosion occurred is between the Italian cities of Bologna and Florence. © ClaudioCaridi/imago

Several people were injured in an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant in Italy and others are missing. The rescue is difficult.

Bologna – There has been a serious explosion in Italy. It is said to have occurred on Tuesday (April 9) around the afternoon in a hydroelectric power station on a reservoir in the north of the country. Several people suffered injuries.

Several workers are missing after the explosion in Italy

According to media reports, a fire that broke out during work on a turbine caused the explosion. At least three people were injured – according to the Italian authorities, others are still missing. The injured and missing people are said to be workers at the plant. It is located on the Suviana reservoir, which lies between the cities of Bologna and Florence.

The firefighters had difficulty reaching the scene of the accident at the power plant due to heavy smoke. The lake, located in an Apennine regional park at an altitude of almost 500 meters, was created by the construction of a dam between 1928 and 1932.

The explosion on the Italian lake is said to have occurred below the water level

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby municipality of Camougnano, announced that work was taking place on the turbines and inside the building. The accident appears to have occurred below water level.

