A heavy detonation in Wales (Great Britain) destroyed several houses. There are injured. One person is still missing under the rubble.

Swansea – Two houses were destroyed, neighboring buildings were damaged. According to the police, rescue workers are still on duty in Morriston, a suburb of the city of Swanesea (Wales). The situation is still unclear.

The violent explosion occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One person is missing under the rubble. Authorities declared an emergency after the accident.

Wales: Authorities declare a state of emergency – cause still unclear

Councilman Rob Stewart tweeted that it was probably a gas explosion. Officially, the cause of the detonation has not yet been determined. Drone photos in local media showed extensive destruction and debris at a road junction. Local football club Morriston Town offered to help. Local residents received hot drinks free of charge and could warm up in the club rooms, it said. (dpa/ml)