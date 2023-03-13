A heavy detonation in Wales (Great Britain) destroyed several houses. There are injured. One person is still missing under the rubble.
Swansea – Two houses were destroyed, neighboring buildings were damaged. According to the police, rescue workers are still on duty in Morriston, a suburb of the city of Swanesea (Wales). The situation is still unclear.
Wales: Heavy explosion destroys houses – one person is still missing
The violent explosion occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Monday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries. One person is missing under the rubble. Authorities declared an emergency after the accident.
Wales: Authorities declare a state of emergency – cause still unclear
Councilman Rob Stewart tweeted that it was probably a gas explosion. Officially, the cause of the detonation has not yet been determined. Drone photos in local media showed extensive destruction and debris at a road junction. Local football club Morriston Town offered to help. Local residents received hot drinks free of charge and could warm up in the club rooms, it said. (dpa/ml)
#Heavy #explosion #destroys #houses #person #missing
Leave a Reply