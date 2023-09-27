And the government has no solution on the table either.

There is a lot of confusion surrounding regulations when it comes to the arrival of electric cars. The outgoing cabinet has mainly introduced rules that work in the short term. Consider the uncertainty regarding road tax for EVs after 2026.

That’s in a few years. But problems are already looming due to the lack of proper regulations. In the Netherlands you need a truck driver’s license for vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kg. Everything below that can be driven with a driving license B. That went well for a long time. Until the arrival of electric cars.

Now electric cars generally weigh no more than 3,500 kg, with exceptions such as the new Hummer. But that’s a different story with an electric commercial vehicle. The heavier versions with a large battery usually weigh more than 3,500 kg.

There is currently an exemption up to 4,250 kg for these commercial vehicles. This means that you can still legally drive such a bus with a driving license B. This will change on October 1. That’s next Sunday. The outgoing cabinet has no solution for the expiring scheme. The bottom line is that entrepreneurs will soon have a problem if they do not have a truck driver’s license.

Electric commercial vehicle driver’s license

It seems as if the government has forgotten this arrangement, because nothing has been arranged for entrepreneurs. According to the AD There are now more than 20,000 fully electric vans in the Netherlands. The majority are under 3,500 kg, but there are also specimens that are heavier.

It is striking, to say the least, that the government has not arranged anything in response to this temporary measure. A truck driver’s license for an electric Renault Master weighing more than 3.5 tonnes sounds a bit exaggerated, doesn’t it? Especially because the same car in a version with less weight can simply be driven with a driving license B.

Moreover, it is an encouragement for entrepreneurs not to buy an electric company car. After all, they are being charged for investing in a truck driver’s license. In addition, an electric commercial vehicle is already more expensive than a diesel. Now that the government has not arranged anything, there is a threat that entrepreneurs will once again opt en masse for a new diesel instead of an electric company car.

A change in the law is needed to include heavy electric buses under driving license B. Therein lies the problem. There is no cabinet and for the time being there is no cabinet, with elections and possibly a long formation looming. The BOVAG fears that good legislation may take years to come.

Until then, entrepreneurs are left with nothing to do. Especially the group that has already invested in such a fleet. They can still drive around happily this week in the heavy electric commercial vehicle with a driving license B. From Sunday this will be illegal. The only solution for now: exchange a truck driver’s license or electric company car for a diesel one.

