From: Stefanie Fischhaber

A strong earthquake destroyed houses in Indonesia. © Imago/Algi Febri Sugita

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia on Monday evening. The authorities initially issued a tsunami warning.

Jakarta – On Monday evening, a severe earthquake in Indonesia triggered strong tremors over hundreds of kilometers. The Indonesian authority BMKG estimated the strength at 7.9. The effects were still being felt in the Australian city of Darwin. The authorities briefly issued a tsunami warning.

Major earthquake in Indonesia: magnitude 7.6 to 7.9

In the early morning hours of Tuesday (local time), on Monday evening in Central Europe, an earthquake triggered severe shaking. The US earthquake monitor USGS gave the magnitude as 7.6, Indonesian authorities estimated it at 7.9 magnitude.

On social media, some spoke of the worst shocks in decades. According to this information, the earthquake lasted two minutes. Videos of the impact were circulated on Twitter, showing dangerously wobbling streetlights and partially destroyed houses. The Indonesian authorities initially even issued a tsunami warning, but the feared waves on the coasts did not materialize according to initial reports.

Indonesia’s earthquake was also felt in Australia

Residents in the Australian city of Darwin, around 600 kilometers further south, also felt the effects clearly, such as the Australian website news.com.au reported. Videos of heavily shaking furniture were shared on social media.

The epicenter was about 350 kilometers northeast of East Timor in the sea. According to the US earthquake observatory, the source was around 95 kilometers below the sea floor. That’s relatively deep. The earthquakes with the greatest destruction usually happen much closer to the surface. So far there is no information on how many dead or injured the earthquake claimed. The last severe earthquake in November killed 162 people. (sf with dpa)