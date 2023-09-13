South Limburg suffered from major flooding on Tuesday evening. Heavy rainfall caused many problems around Maastricht, according to reports. The station hall was flooded and a gas station was flooded. Cellars and streets were also flooded in Valkenburg. Rijkswaterstaat has closed the A2 near Maastricht in a northerly direction and the A76 near Geleen towards Aachen.
