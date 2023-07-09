The consequences of a heavy downpour in Sochi Khost were caught on video

A heavy downpour hit the Khosta microdistrict in Sochi at night on Sunday, July 9. Its consequences were caught on a video published by the Telegram channel “State of emergency of Krasnodar and the region”.

So, the footage shows how the streams of water washed away dozens of parked cars into one heap.

No casualties have been reported from the natural phenomenon. Emergency services are on site.

Earlier in July, Anapa authorities banned swimming on the beaches. The temporary ban is due to worsening weather conditions. It was also noted that until July 10, a storm warning about bad weather is in effect in the Krasnodar Territory.