Former Secretary of State for Digital Mounir Mahjoubi said that for every job created by Amazon in France, 2.2 are destroyed in physical stores. Another study carried out in 2016 in the United States by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance supports him: “Our research has enabled us to observe that Amazon has destroyed 150,000 more jobs than it created. and that the average wages in its warehouses are significantly lower than average for comparable work in the same region. Besides, is a job as a bookseller or salesperson that is disappearing worth a job as a convict in a warehouse, or as a deliverer of parcels uberized with Amazon Flex?