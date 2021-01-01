On the last day of the year, the cold was in full swing. While leaving, December kept the people cool. Thursday was the coldest day of December. Despite the scorching sun in the afternoon, the cold winds kept the melting. The day’s mercury was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees Celsius below normal. Earlier on December 20, the coldest day was recorded. At the same time, the mercury of Wednesday night was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius. Which was 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal.JP Gupta, director of the Zonal Weather Center in Amausi, said that there is a possibility of rain in different cities of the state in the new year. Thick fog is expected in Lucknow and surrounding areas. However, there is also a possibility of sunshine after noon. At the same time, rain is expected in western UP with thunder glow on the first day of the year, which will continue till 6 January. Rainfall is forecast in some areas from 2 January to 4 January in eastern UP. Lucknow may receive rains on January 2.

Here mercury day mercury

Hardoi 14 ° C

Shahjahanpur: 14.2 ° C

Aligarh: 15.8 ° C

Muzaffarnagar: 15.9 ° C

Najibabad: 16.2 ° C

The mercury rolled here

Najibabad: 3 ° C

Muzaffarnagar: 3.2 ° C

Kanpur City: 3.4 ° C

Phursatganj 3.6 ° C

Fatehgarh 3.9 ° C