Heavy casualties – Russia runs out of missiles

Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Karolin Schäfer, Tim Vincent Dicke, Nadja Austel, and Nail Akkoyun

Split

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war – according to Zelenskyj, many Russian soldiers are killed in Donetsk in particular. The news ticker.

+++ 2.45 p.m.: Russia’s losses are evidently reflected not only in personnel but also in material terms. For example, the Russian army appears to be running out of Iskander missiles. Putin is now forging a new alliance with Iran.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

+++ 1 p.m.: Ukrainian troops have hit numerous bases of the Russian army in the Donbass. Command posts and ammunition depots in particular were destroyed, the General Staff said in a statement. In particular, the Luhansk and Donetsk regions are at stake. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

Ukrainian forces destroy three Russian tanks, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense published a video on Twitter. (symbol photo) © Daniel Carde/dpa

+++ 10.30 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, more than 77,000 soldiers of the Russian army have been killed. In addition, more than 2700 tanks and over 5600 armored vehicles are said to have been destroyed – an overview:

Soldiers: 77,170 (+710 on the previous day)

77,170 (+710 on the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 260 (+0)

260 (+0) Tank: 2786 (+15)

2786 (+15) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5654 (+24)

5654 (+24) Artillery Systems: 1791 (+9)

1791 (+9) Air defense systems: 203 (+1)

203 (+1) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 391 (+0)

391 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4216 (+17)

4216 (+17) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1476 (+4)

1476 (+4) (as of Tuesday, November 8)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

+++ 9.45 a.m.: The Ukrainian Air Force has announced that anti-aircraft missile units of the Southern Command destroyed a Russian SU-25 fighter jet in the Kherson region on Monday. According to the research platform oryx 23 military aircraft of this type are said to have been destroyed in the Ukraine war so far. This information is not independently verifiable.

Update from Tuesday, November 8th, 7:15 a.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia has suffered more casualties in fighting in the east and south of the country. A total of 35 Russian positions are said to have been hit in the last 24 hours, including five checkpoints. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff early Tuesday. A plane and seven drones were also shot down. President Zelenskyy recently said that hundreds of Russians would die every day, especially in the Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow denies such high losses in its own ranks.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Little chance of improvement

+++ 10.35 p.m.: In its latest intelligence report, Britain’s Ministry of Defense stated that Russia’s lack of air superiority “is unlikely to change in the next few months” as Russian military training is inadequate and experienced soldiers are lost who could not be easily replaced.

“Russia’s aircraft losses are likely to far exceed the country’s capacity to produce new aircraft,” the ministry wrote on Monday. “The time it takes to train competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate fighter jet capacity.” The situation is unlikely to change in the coming months, the report said.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Another Russian fighter jet shot down

+++ 8:59 p.m.: The Russian armed forces continue to suffer casualties, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its evening report. As a result, on the night of November 6, a fuel storage facility in Hola Prystan, Kherson region was destroyed.

In addition, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out nine attacks on Russian forces. Six groups of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as three positions of Russian air defense systems were hit. Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners also captured a Russian Su-25 aircraft, the general staff report said. Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four Russian checkpoints, two concentrations of military personnel, and arms and ammunition depots owned by the Russian occupying forces.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Russian tanks destroyed

+++ 5.35 p.m.: According to their own statements, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Luhansk region, and the crews were also killed. This was announced by the Ukrainian air raid forces in the messenger service Telegram. “In one of the contested areas in the Luhansk region, gunners from the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces demilitarized Russian crews,” the post said. The information could not be independently verified.

Update from Monday, November 7th, 6:55 a.m.: Apparently, the Ukrainian military can again record successes on the southern front. According to the Ukrainian Operational Command “South”, the armed forces destroyed three armored vehicles, a UAV ground control station and three Russian army ammunition depots in the Beryslav and Kherson regions.

Meanwhile, soldiers from a Russian naval brigade apparently wrote a letter to the governor of Primorye complaining that they had lost 300 people in four days. The text of the letter was dated Telegram channel “Grey Zone” published, reported Ukrainska Pravda. According to the report, the marines lost “about 300 men killed, wounded and missing” in a four-day “incomprehensible attack” on the village of Pavlovka in the Donetsk region.

+++ 8.30 p.m.: Apparently 60 percent of Russian losses in the Ukraine War can be attributed to friendly fire. The various units are reportedly poorly organized.

+++ 3 p.m.: In a recent video released on Saturday (November 5) from the official account of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Twitter was posted shows a precision attack by Ukrainian forces on a convoy of three Russian tanks, followed by the Russian soldiers fleeing. The footage shows three Russian tanks from a bird’s eye view. One of the tanks exploded after being shot at by Ukrainian forces. Later in the video, Russian soldiers can be seen taking shelter in a nearby forest. Then the other two tanks also go up in flames. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote the following text on Twitter for the video: “Strike”. By midday on Sunday (November 6), the video had been viewed nearly 500,000 times.

Ukraine War News: Heavy Russian Losses in Luhansk

Update from Sunday, November 6th, 7:35 a.m.: The independent Russian media company amplification According to reports, hundreds of Russian soldiers have been killed near the town of Makiivka in the Luhansk region. Relatives of those mobilized from the Voronezh region also reported soldiers being thrown to the front, heavy casualties and fleeing commanders in the fighting near Svatovo – also in the Luhansk region.

According to media reports, only 41 out of 570 survived at Makijwka. The exact number of victims has not yet been verified. The situation is currently being further investigated.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kyiv collects tanks for a new offensive

+++ 10.15 p.m.: The fighting in Ukraine continues unchanged. Especially around the city of Cherson in the south of the country, Ukrainian and Russian troops fought heavy fighting on Saturday (November 5th). It was said that there had been heavy artillery shelling along the front Moscow. In addition, larger troop transfers and movements of Ukrainian tanks were registered. “Apparently the Ukrainian troops are preparing a new attack,” speculated the Russian-appointed deputy chief of administration of the occupied region, Kirill Stremusov.

The Ukrainian military had also reported heavy fighting in the region. According to their own statements, the aim is to completely liberate the region. First successes have already been reported. Kherson is considered the only regional capital whose control Kyiv lost shortly after the Russian invasion. In September, the oblast was annexed to Russian territory.

Ukraine war news: Russia suffers casualties

Update from Saturday, November 5th, 8:25 p.m.: Russia again has to take losses in the Ukraine war. The Cherson region in particular is highly competitive. Ukrainian troops are trying to recapture the oblast. In the past 24 hours, nine settlements occupied by Russia, military equipment and an ammunition depot had been attacked, the Ukrainian general staff said on Facebook. Meanwhile, Russia is trying to hold onto conquered areas and curb Ukraine’s offensive, especially in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlovka, the General Staff said.

Losses in Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin reacts and mobilizes prison inmates

First report from Saturday, November 5th: Kyiv – A lack of equipment, no land gains and a desolate picture of Russian soldiers – for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, many things in the Ukraine war are not going as planned. The losses for Russia pile up. Even the partial mobilization did not bring the desired success. Thousands fled from action at the front.

Now Putin came up with something new – with the hope of turning the tide after all. The President signed a decree on Friday (4 November) that Conscription of criminals in the Ukraine war should allow.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Putin mobilizes prisoners

So in the future people will be on the front lines in the Ukraine sent who were already in prison or whose final conviction is still pending, the US broadcaster reported CNN. According to this, Russian citizens convicted of murder, robbery, drug trafficking or other serious crimes could be drafted into military service.

This enables the mobilization of thousands of men who have so far been denied military service, wrote CNN. However, criminals who have been convicted of pedophilia, kidnapping, terrorism, espionage or high treason are excluded. Already at the end of October the duma formulate a corresponding draft law. Putin’s approval was still pending. (kas/nak/hg/tvd with dpa/AFP)