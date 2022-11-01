Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

Russia loses more kamikaze drones. "Putin's bloodhound" Kadyrov talks about losses in the Ukraine war.

Heavy casualties for Russia: Ukraine announces new figures

Ukraine announces new figures Military Success: Ukrainian army hit 180 enemy positions

News from the Ukraine war: All news about Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

+++ 2.15 p.m.: According to their own statements, the Ukrainian air force destroyed six kamikaze drones on Tuesday night (November 1). The air force announced on Telegram that the unmanned aerial vehicles had come from the north-east. “Three Shahed-136 were shot down by Territorial Defense Forces in the Poltava region, another three were shot down by fighter jets […] shot down in the Dnepropetrovsk region,” it said. The information is not independently verifiable.

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine War News: Kadyrov: “Satanists” are inflicting heavy casualties on Russia

Update from Tuesday, November 1st, 12:00 p.m.: The ruler of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has commented on his own losses in the Ukraine war. “The fight against satanists is not without casualties and wounds. Our brave soldiers are well aware of this, but their love for their religion and boundless devotion to the Fatherland are of the utmost importance to them,” he wrote on Telegram.

But the Chechen fighters would not need to be treated for long. “Once recovered, the soldiers rush straight from their sickbeds back to their comrades at the front. They consider it a shame to stay in the hospital for a long time and want to be useful in the battles for their motherland,” Kadyrov said.

Heavy losses for Russia: Ukrainian army hits 180 positions

First report from Tuesday, November 1st: Kyiv – During the bloody battles in the war against the Ukraine Russia continues to suffer heavy losses. According to their own statements, the Ukrainian armed forces hit 180 “enemy” positions in southern Ukraine on Monday (October 31). The situation in the south is “difficult, but is controlled by the defense forces with sovereignty,” said the Operational Command “South” on Facebook.

“The enemy’s primary focus is holding occupied lines,” the report said. The Russian military relies in particular on artillery and mortar attacks as well as attacks from the air. “The enemy continues to lay mines on the routes of a possible offensive by our troops and destroy important infrastructure. He is building defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro,” the command said.

News about the Ukraine war: Heavy losses for Russia – Ukrainian army announces new figures

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff has the latest figures on the casualties of the Kremlin chief’s troops Wladimir Putin released. Accordingly, the Ukrainian armed forces had destroyed twelve tanks and numerous other vehicles in the past day. In addition, 650 other Russian soldiers are said to have been killed in the Ukraine war. Russia is said to have suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut regions. (tvd with dpa/AFP)