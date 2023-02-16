Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Stefan Krieger

Ukraine keeps inflicting heavy casualties on Russian forces. Kiev publishes Russia's current casualty statistics.

Publication of military losses: "Bloodhound" Kadyrov criticizes Russian military leadership

“Bloodhound” Kadyrov criticizes Russian military leadership UK estimates: Apparently, almost the entire Russian army is in Ukraine

Apparently, almost the entire Russian army is in Ukraine Russian losses: The Ukrainian Armed Forces report current data

The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 11.00 a.m.: Hanna Malyar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, commented on telegram about the Russian army’s losses. She writes that the significant losses suffered by Russia have led to a significant drop in the credibility and acceptance of the command’s decisions on combat missions among the occupying Russian forces.

“More and more Russian soldiers are realizing that their commanders do not adequately assess the situation on the battlefield. This is evidenced by the intensive use of so-called ‘suicide squads’, units staffed by undertrained conscripts who suffer heavy combat and medical casualties on a daily basis,” Malyar said.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: More than 140,000 Russian soldiers have already been killed

+++ 8.55 a.m.: Russia has already lost around 140,460 soldiers in Ukraine, 690 of them in the last day alone.

A statement to this effect was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook. The information cannot be checked independently, Moscow does not comment on its own losses. February 16 numbers:

Soldiers: 139,460 (+690)

139,460 (+690) Tank: 3296 (+6)

3296 (+6) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6517 (+10)

6517 (+10) planes: 298 (+0)

298 (+0) Helicopter: 287 (+1)

287 (+1) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 239 (+3)

239 (+3) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 466 (+0)

466 (+0) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5167 (+6)

5167 (+6) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 2012 (+1)

2012 (+1) Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces data as of February 16

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: “Political and military failure”

+++ 8.30 a.m.: A specialized commission of experts from the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) estimates that Russia has lost 40 percent of its pre-war fleet. This reports the Guardians. In the case of the tanks used in the war, the proportion of losses is even 50 percent. Russia is therefore forced to resort to Cold War stocks.

John Chipman, chairman of the panel of experts, sees this as a failure on the part of Russia. The war was “a political and military failure for Russia”. According to the estimates, however, Ukraine was able to increase its tank stock. In addition to deliveries from the western allies, tanks won by the enemy also contributed to this.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses most of the Wagner group

Update from Thursday, February 16, 6:50 a.m.: The Ukrainian side also confirms the heavy losses of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. The Department of Defense is loud Kyiv Independent states that the Wagner Group is losing 80 percent of its attacking units in the vicinity of Bakhmut.

“The evacuation of the dead and wounded is limited or not carried out at all,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram.

Russian losses in Ukraine war: mass grave discovered by mercenaries

+++ 9.18 p.m.: A mass grave of mercenaries from the Wagner group is said to have been found near the occupied city of Luhansk. How BBC News Russia reported, the victims are said to be mainly convicts recruited from prison into the Russian armed forces.

The news platform writes of 42 fresh men’s graves, and information is said to be available about 37 of the victims. 35 of them are said to have been Russians, one a Belarusian citizen and another from Uzbekistan.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: “Bloodhound” Kadyrov criticizes Russian military leadership

+++ 7.42 p.m.: Putin’s ally and leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has criticized the Russian generals’ publication of military casualties. On the Messenger platform Telegram Kadyrov, who became known as Putin’s “bloodhound” in the course of the Ukraine war, wrote: “Losses are inevitable when carrying out combat missions.” The special operation, as the Kremlin calls the attack on Ukraine, is no exception in this regard.

He does not understand why the Russian generals in the oblasts particularly hard hit by the war “trumpet everything down to the smallest detail,” Kadyrov continued. In his opinion, there was no need to publicly mention one’s own losses. This leads to “manipulation”, he writes in his Telegram post.

Russian losses in Ukraine war: 60 Russian soldiers killed in Donetsk offensive

+++ 5.43 p.m: In an attempt to break through the defense line in the region around Donetsk, the Russian armed forces suffered heavy losses. This is reported by the Ukrainian news platform Ukrainska Pravda with reference to the Ukrainian Border Guard Service.

According to this, officials from the state border protection service had stopped “several waves of attacks with mortars, grenade launchers and handguns”. 60 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed. There is no independent confirmation from the Russian authorities.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Almost half of all Russian tanks have already been destroyed

+++ 4.10 p.m.: The Russian army is estimated to have lost around 40 percent of its pre-war tank fleet after nine months of fighting in Ukraine. This is according to a count by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS). For some of the most important tanks used in the fighting, it was even 50 percent.

Moscow is therefore forced to fall back on its “still considerable holdings” from the Cold War era. The number of Ukrainian tanks, on the other hand, is likely to increase significantly due to the tanks captured and the announced tank deliveries from the West.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Almost the entire Russian army in action

+++ 1.30 p.m.: Ukraine is already developing a plan to “liberate” the areas in the east of the country that Russia has conquered. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview with the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. “It takes time. We’re talking about several months here,” says Resnikov. But the preparations are already underway.

+++ 12.10 p.m.: British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said it is estimated that almost the entire Russian army is in Ukraine. Wallace spoke on a broadcast about Moscow’s offensive strategy BBC Radio 4, Russia has not been able to create a force capable of “penetrating” Ukraine’s defenses. Rather, “we saw only one attempt to advance.”

“It cost the Russian army a heavy price. We estimate that 97% of the entire Russian army is stationed in Ukraine,” Wallace said.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Morale of the troops “in the basement”

First report from Wednesday, February 15, 11:00 a.m.: According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Ukrainian government is planning a counter-offensive against Russian forces within a few weeks. “They are considering an offensive in the spring, and that’s only a few weeks away,” Austin told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group. Allies will help Ukraine in this, he added.

The news coincides with Russia’s efforts to launch an offensive in Ukraine – with mixed results. Russian forces have carried out attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine in recent days and are continuing their attacks in Donbass, US officials said on Tuesday (February 14). The North Atlantic Treaty Organization warned this week that Russia had already begun some spring offensives.

However, there are signs that Russia has not learned lessons from the course of the war so far and, according to Western experts and intelligence officials, is still ill-prepared for the upcoming battle. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Tuesday that Russian morale is low due to poor planning and leadership, which continues to cause them massive casualties. (editorial with agencies)