Of: Moritz Serif, Sarah Neumeyer

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian general staff gives numbers: the news ticker.

More than five months after the invasion of the Ukraine the Russian forces fight with heavy losses.

Russia draws up plans to make up for the losses in Ukraine war to compensate.

Editor’s note: The information in Ukraine conflict partly come from warring factions and cannot be checked directly and independently.

Update from Sunday, August 14, 07:55: According to the Ukrainian military, 20 percent of Russian troops have been disabled since the start of the war. “One-fifth of the units of the Russian armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine were destroyed,” Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zalushnyy said in a statement, issued to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry spread via Twitter.

Heavy losses for Russia: 43,400 soldiers apparently killed

+++ 12.00 p.m.: The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and destroyed four Russian Orlan-10 drones in the past 24 hours. That reports the Kyiv Independent. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has lost 233 planes and 779 drones since the invasion began on February 24 (see 9:00 a.m. update).

Update from Saturday, August 13, 09:00: The Ukrainian military has updated statistics on Russia’s casualties. According to this, after 171 days, around 43,400 soldiers of the Russian army died in the Ukraine war. The data, among other things, the news portals Nexta and Kyiv Independent have published, at a glance:

Soldiers: 43,400

43,400 planes: 233

233 Helicopter: 193

193 Tank: 1856

1856 Armored Fighting Vehicles: 4115

4115 Artillery Systems: 978

978 Air defense systems: 136

136 Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 261

261 Cars and other vehicles: 3036

3036 Ships: 15

15 Unmanned Combat Drones: 779

779 As of Saturday 13 August 2022

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Heavy losses for Russia: military “weakened”

+++ 11.30 a.m.: According to the British Ministry of Defence, the heavy explosions at a Russian military base in Crimea are affecting the operational capability of the Black Sea Fleet. Citing intelligence information, the ministry said eight fighter jets were badly damaged or destroyed. The assessment is explosive that the Russian army uses the base as a supply route for the troops in southern Ukraine. However, the Luftwaffe is “considerably weakened” after the recent losses. The causes of the explosions at the base are still unclear. Ukraine has not yet made a clear statement on this.

Update from Friday, August 12, 6:00 a.m.: Ukraine has attacked a Russian fortress and an ammunition dump. Like the news portal Kyiv Independent reports that 19 Russian soldiers were killed and four military vehicles destroyed in the attacks.

Heavy losses for Russia: several fighter jets destroyed

Update from Thursday, August 11, 8:50 p.m.: Several Russian fighter jets were apparently destroyed in explosions on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. This is shown by satellite images published by the US company Planet Labs. The footage contradicts Moscow’s account of the events, according to which a fire started as a result of exploding ammunition. There were no Russian reports of destroyed military equipment.

Both the New York Times and the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) reported Thursday (11 August) at least eight planes burned down. The US TV station CNN put the number of jets destroyed on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 at at least seven. Ten machines had previously been mentioned in Kyiv. Of the mirror reported nine fighter jets destroyed. Accordingly, the Saki air force base will probably not be deployable in the short term, but the psychological consequences of the alleged Ukrainian attack are more serious.

Although the leadership in Kyiv has not officially taken responsibility for the explosions, many observers are now assuming a targeted Ukrainian attack due to the number and force of the explosions. According to ISW military experts, the Russian leadership does not want to admit a Ukrainian attack for image reasons. Because then Moscow would have to admit that its air defenses had failed, it said.

Russia with heavy losses: explosions at Belarusian airfield

First report from Thursday, August 11th: Moscow – Several fires broke out in Belarus and Russia during the Ukraine war. Noisy Kyiv Independent An airfield and a Russian military base near Moscow were affected. Belarus reports that there have been explosions. Russia has therefore suffered further losses in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports Russian army casualties on a daily basis. Kyiv assumes 43,000 dead Russian soldiers. The information cannot be independently verified. (mse/sne with AFP/dpa)