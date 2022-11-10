Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. A US general assumes around 100,000 victims. The news ticker.

Losses for Russia: According to US estimates, the Russian army has so far suffered 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.

According to US estimates, the Russian army has so far suffered 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded. News from the Ukraine war: All news about Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information comes partly from warring parties in the Ukraine war and cannot be directly verified independently.

Kyiv/Moscow – In the war against the Ukraine Has Russia according to estimates by the US military, far more than 100,000 soldiers have been killed or wounded. The same probably applies to the Ukrainian side, US Chief of Staff Mark Milley said in a speech in New York on Wednesday evening (local time), according to media reports. In addition, around 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed. These numbers cannot be independently verified.

Destroyed Russian tanks near the Ukrainian city of Izyum. (Archive photo) © Maxym Marusenko/Imago

The war of aggression against Ukraine that began in February caused huge human suffering and was “an enormous strategic mistake” by Russia. The country will have to pay for this for years, Milley added in a speech at the think tank The Economic Club of New York.

Soldiers: 78,690 (+740 on the previous day)

78,690 (+740 on the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 260 (+0)

260 (+0) Tank: 2804 (+3)

2804 (+3) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5682 (+16)

5682 (+16) Artillery Systems: 1805 (+3)

1805 (+3) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+0)

393 (+0) Air defense systems: 205 (+0)

205 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4242 (+15)

4242 (+15) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1499 (+16)

1499 (+16) (as of Thursday, November 10)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Should the front lines stabilize during the winter, there may be a chance to negotiate an end to the conflict. If such an opportunity arises, it must be seized, Milley was quoted as saying. Should negotiations not come about or fail, the United States continue to supply arms to Ukraine. (nak with dpa)