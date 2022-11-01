“This is a historic statement, not just for Sicily, but for all of Europe,” said Giuseppe Antoci, former director of the Nebrodi Natural Park in Sicily, which is home to a lot of peasant leased land and which in the previous decade was the scene of a major fraud with agricultural subsidies. Late Monday night, the court of Patti, in Sicily, handed down severe sentences against criminals and mafiosi who had taken millions of euros in European agricultural subsidies.

In January 2020, 94 arrests were made and 151 farms were seized. Of 101 defendants, against whom the prosecution had demanded a total of 1,045 years in prison, 91 were found guilty. Ten suspects were acquitted. In total, the court imposed more than six hundred years in prison on the defendants, and assets worth EUR 4 million were also seized. The heaviest sentence was given to Salvatore Faranda, who is seen as the leader of the scam: he gets 30 years in prison.

Accomplice officers

Organized criminals of two well-known mafia clans, the Batanesi and the Bontempo Scavo, pushed back European agricultural subsidies on a large scale. They worked with front men and could count on complicit officials to unjustly collect subsidies for areas they did not claim, or for areas that sometimes did not even exist.

When Giuseppe Antoci, a banker, became director of the Nebrodi Natural Park in 2013 and instituted much stricter rules for the concessions of agricultural land, he directly thwarted the interests of the mafia. Antoci would pay a high personal price for that. He has been under police guard for years, and in 2016 an attempt against his life was narrowly prevented.

civic duty

Antoci responds with satisfaction and emotion to the court’s verdict. “These were very turbulent years, but it paid off,” the former park director tells NRC. He hopes that other citizens will also realize that it is worthwhile to fulfill their civic duty and to report abuses in Sicily.