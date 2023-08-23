FromBedrettin Bölükbasi close

As Ukraine increasingly targets Crimea, Kiev’s military intelligence reported the destruction of an S-400 anti-aircraft battery.

Olenivka/Crimea – The S-400 air defense system is considered the pride of Russian air defense and, together with the Pantsir batteries, is one of the most advanced Russian air defense systems. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s army has great faith in these systems. It is not for nothing that Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia since 2014, is protected by the S-400, especially in the midst of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War: Russian S-400 system destroyed in Crimea

But as it stands, Russia’s S-400 is not invincible. In a new statement on Wednesday (23 August), Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR reported the destruction of an S-400 system in Crimea and published video of the heavy hit against the Russian military. “On August 23 at 10 a.m. in the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarhankut on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, an explosion destroyed the Russian long- and medium-range air defense system S-400 ‘Triumph’,” the intelligence service said on its official website .

Ukrainian military intelligence – HUR – publishes video footage purportedly showing the destruction of a Russian S-400 air defense battery near the village of Olenivka, Cape Tarkhankut, temporarily occupied Crimea, earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/paq7okI0qG — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) August 23, 2023

The system itself, as well as the missiles and the system personnel, were “completely destroyed” in the explosion, it said. In the statement, the secret service spoke of a “painful blow” to the Russian air defense system. After all, there is only a limited number of S-400 systems in the Russian inventory. The destruction of the system will have a “serious impact” on future developments on the peninsula.

In its choice of words, the secret service avoided assuming responsibility for the explosion. This was also the case with earlier attacks on the Crimean Bridge built by Russia after the annexation: responsibility was only officially accepted weeks later. Here, too, Ukraine is likely to proceed in the same way.

Kiev reports destruction of Russia’s S-400 system in Crimea

The statement by the Ukrainian secret service did not reveal how the explosion occurred or which weapon was used. However, the Russian military blogger “Rybar”, who is said to be close to the Russian Ministry of Defense, typed “anti-ship missiles” in the short message service Telegram. According to him, drones were initially launched to confuse the S-400 system. After that, the rockets were fired, destroying the system. Other bloggers spoke of an attack by British Storm Shadow missiles.

However, the S-400 is not the only Russian system to have fallen victim to an attack in the Crimean peninsula. Ukrainian media, citing the adviser to the governor of the city of Mariupol, reported the destruction of the Russian coastal defense system “Bastion”. Accordingly, Russian “Onyx” missiles, which Moscow uses for attacks on Ukrainian territory, were also destroyed. (bb)