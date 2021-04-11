Ash covered the island of St. Vincent, where the air was saturated with sulfur in the wake of a series of volcanic eruptions that forced thousands of people to flee in panic from this area in the small West Indies.

The dense ash cloud began to move east 175 km, approaching the neighboring island of Barbados, where residents were invited to stay home, according to the Caribbean Emergency Service.

“The weather is getting more and more foggy, and we are committed to staying indoors,” Zane Bonnet, who lives in Rylan Hill near Lasofriere volcano, which erupted Friday in Saint Vincent for the first time in four decades, told AFP.

For his part, the news website “News784.com” said that the island, which has a population of about 110,000, appeared to be covered by snow because of the density of falling ash.

In response to warnings from volcanologists, an order was issued a day ago to evacuate about twenty thousand people living in a “red zone” in the north of the island. Almost all of them complied with the order and took refuge in relatives or government-secured buildings.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonçalves said in a speech broadcast on the local radio, “NBC,” that more than 3,200 people were present in 62 hastily set up housing centers in schools or churches. Others were accommodated in hotels or cruise ships.

“We are facing a huge operation,” the Prime Minister added, listing several challenges represented by the volcano, from the dense ash layer to water cuts, the closure of airspace, air pollution and the risk of looting in the evacuated areas.

In his speech, he stressed, “We will succeed, but we must be patient,” calling on his citizens to “respect order and discipline.”

And the first eruption of the volcano occurred on Friday morning, causing plumes of smoke up to eight kilometers high, followed by a second, smaller explosion.

The ash may last “days or weeks”, according to the Seismic Research Center at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, another archipelago in the region.