The extremely luxurious, 3,500 kilo heavy, new BYD all-terrain vehicle can float and even sail.

China will impose its iron will on us in the coming decades. But in the meantime, we will enjoy delicious affordable products from the mysterious country in the East. After all, such an EV is quite expensive. But if you buy a Volvo XC40, MG or a BYD, the pain on your wallet is a little softer.

However, you can already see that it starts with budget stuff, but slowly but surely becomes more serious. The Japanese and South Koreans have also experienced a similar development. We arch-conservative Europeans are not yet taking the ax en masse. But in America they know that for real quality you have to go to Lexus. And they also like Genesis there.

The Chinese will undoubtedly also come up with showpieces. We have of course known the Hongqi, the Chinese Rolls-Royce, for many years. But BYD is now launching the U8 under its luxury label YangWang (…well). We already know YangWang from the U9, an electric supercar with more than 1,000 hp that will cost 150,000 euros. But the U8 is of a different order and has actually been available for sale in China since this week.

It is an off-road vehicle with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain consisting of a 2.0 turbocharger and electric motor with a 49.05 kWh battery. In terms of appearance, the Chinese have clearly ‘gained inspiration’ from Land Rover. The exterior resembles a large Defender and the interior with leather and screens has the Range Rover vibe.

The entire colossus weighs almost 3,500 kilos when empty. And it’s a bit like you ordered the Chinese-Indian rice table from the local Chinese. You just get everything. Screens, leather, modern driving aids with LiDAR, four-wheel drive, Dynaudio tunes. The U8 can spin in place like a tank. And, despite the battery and hybrid drivetrain, it is waterproof…

The colossus can float in the water for 30 minutes. If the car detects that contact with solid ground has been lost, a float protocol is automatically started. The engine is switched off, the ventilation switches to circulation mode and the windows are closed. The roof does open, so you can climb out if necessary. But you can also take the opportunity to continue sailing at 3 kilometers per hour until you get on solid ground again. BYD claims that the car meets the IP68 waterproof standard. You can see what that looks like below:

The price of this whopper sprinkled with extra cheese is approximately 150,000 Euro. Then buy?

