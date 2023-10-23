Heavy air strikes on Gaza continue

Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

The Israeli army’s ground offensive against Hamas is getting closer. International diplomacy is struggling to de-escalate. The Israel News in the ticker.

published: missile positions Hamas supposedly in a civilian environment This news ticker for War in Israel is continually updated. The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. For better classification and transparency, we name all sources. However, some of the information cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – While Israel’s military is pressing ahead with its preparations for a ground offensive against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip with increased air strikes, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Gaza-Israel war continue. Today, EU foreign ministers are discussing how their states can help prevent escalation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the US government has advised Israel to postpone its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. That’s what she reports New York Times citing several U.S. officials. The US hopes this will give it more time to free hostages – but also more time to prepare for attacks across the region, for example by groups supported by Iran.

An image from the southern city of Sderot in Israel shows smoke rising during an Israeli attack on Gaza on October 22, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. © JACK GUEZ/afp

Israel continues air strikes in Gaza war

Israel continued its bombardment in Gaza overnight. According to its own statements, the army has attacked more than 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip. The military said tunnels, operational headquarters and observation posts had been shelled – locations that could endanger Israeli forces preparing for a “maneuver” in the strip. The army was probably alluding to the long-speculated ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Experts expect an impending bloody urban battle between the army and Hamas. “There will be a lot of collateral damage,” said military historian Danny Orbach of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. This refers to victims among the civilian population. Israel’s military has therefore repeatedly called on the population in the northern Gaza Strip to leave the area south – but there are no supplies for the displaced people there. And there are attacks there too.