Employees of Dierenambulance Gelderse Vallei were called up on Saturday morning after a bizarre discovery in a park in Ede-Zuid. A walker discovered a heavily mutilated chicken in a Lidl plastic bag in the vicinity of the Diedenweg and the Berlagelaan. A little later, four more dead chickens were found.

“I have been working at the Animal Ambulance for two and a half years,” says Vincent Aarts, who was on site. “I have never experienced anything like this before. All kinds of objects were found around half past nine with the chickens. Whether it is a satanic ritual, which I thought before, I honestly don’t know on reflection. That was on a whim. The police need to find out.”

‘Make serious work of it’

Local residents whom Aarts spoke to have heard nothing about the killing of the chickens. ,,One only said: Friday evening there was nothing crazy to see here. Maybe people will see something on recordings of their Ring doorbell. I hope the police take this seriously. Someone who can mutilate chickens like that, what else would such a person be capable of."

Dierenambulance Vallei shared the incident on Facebook. “We hope that this attention will lead to additional leads. Whoever did this on his or her conscience should be punished for it. I understand that animal suffering is not the highest priority. But this is really not possible.”

Aggravated assault

Aarts is much more often confronted with animal suffering during his volunteer work at the Animal Ambulance in the Vallei region. "Of course, it is very sad when you find a cat killed by the road. But at least you can reason out such an accident. This is serious animal abuse. This morning I got the chills. I will sleep tonight, but I will remember this incident for years to come."





