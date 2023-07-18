Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Police are standing in front of the Columbiabad in Berlin-Neukölln. © IMAGO/A. Friedrichs//Marcus sleep (archive photo)

The new CDU general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, is calling for fast-track procedures against rampaging machos in the outdoor pools. Greens and SPD are outraged. But most citizens see it differently. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The new CDU general secretary, Carsten Linnemann, had scarcely voiced his demand for fast track procedures for outdoor pool rambos when the permanently indignant overturned again with indignation. “Populist shit”, “violence against the constitution”, plus the well-known “punishment alone does not deter” talk. No police, no judges, no desire – just the usual excuses when politicians absolutely do not want to act where they should act. Like in 2015, when the then chancellor succinctly declared on TV that she could not protect the borders, despite thousands of illegal border crossings every day.

The rule of law must not be fooled – by anyone

Politics shouldn’t make things so easy for itself. The fact that surveys show that even three quarters of Green voters approve of Linnemann’s proposal shows the need for a state that protects its citizens (after all, they pay high taxes for this) and prevents riots and violence, be it in Berlin’s outdoor pool or elsewhere. If the legal basis needs to be supplemented for accelerated procedures, please do so. It’s unacceptable that women, gays or Jews no longer dare to go to the outdoor pool or downtown at night because machos gone wild are enforcing their laws there.

The rule of law must not be fooled by anyone – not by outdoor pool rambos, but also not by fanatical climate protectionists, often from wealthy families, who at the other end of the social spectrum just as little care about rules, harass their fellow citizens and too often get away with symbolic penalties. Who can blame people when they feel pushed back and forth and quarrel with the constitutional state, which is perceived as toothless? That doesn’t justify vigilante justice. But politicians should prick up their ears when normal, unnerved people resort to self-help.