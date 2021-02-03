After high temperatures and a thaw, the real winter is yet to come. In some regions of Germany it should snow up to 50 cm – or even more.

Even now – until the end of January – there was a relatively large amount of snow in Germany.

Meteorologists expect that is not all.

A lot more white could fall from the sky. Freezing cold from the north could make for a long winter.

Munich – The Winter in 2021 was already pretty cold and snowy. But that could get worse. But one after anonther. First of all, meteorologists expect that the snow that has fallen so far will melt away completely. Because: At the beginning of the first week of February it should be warm, almost like spring, like The Weather Channel predicts.

Onset of winter in Germany: “Heaviest snow conditions in the last 10 years”

After the short warm phase, however, the weather should be even colder than before – and it should also snow significantly more again. Cold air from the north is said to meet warm air from the Mediterranean. The result: a lot of snow in Germany. Sometimes up to 50 cm are forecast. “That could develop into the worst snow conditions in the last ten years,” said meteorologist Jan Schenk in a video from The Weather Channel.

Cold air from the north could give Germany a cold, snowy and long winter.

Even if, according to Schenk, it is certainly true that the snow is not yet sure where. It depends on how the air currents develop. There could either be an unusually large amount of white falling from the sky in northern Germany or in the middle and south of Germany. It also remains to be clarified how long the winter conditions will last. Several days are expected, but several weeks are also under discussion. That would give us a very long winter.

Winter weather in Germany: Meteorologist announces long winter

Because the cold front moves from north to south, the rest of Europe is also affected. First and foremost Scandinavia, of course, but it could also snow in London. The cold air could even penetrate as far as northern Spain. Something similar is expected in Asia. Likewise in the USA – a blizzard is forecast there due to developments.

