Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Split

Ukraine managed to take out numerous Russian helicopters. ATACMS missiles were used for the first time.

Kiev – The armed forces of Ukraine say they suffered a serious blow last night Ukraine war succeeded. Russian airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk were attacked with long-range weapons, destroying aircraft on the ground and other military equipment. In a post on social media, the Ukrainian military said: “On the night of October 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out successful attacks on helicopters and airfield facilities of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk regions.”

Ukraine has managed a serious blow against Russia – thanks to US ATACMS missiles. © IMAGO/Adam Schultz/White House

A subsequent statement from the armed forces said they had destroyed at least two Russian Air Force helicopters that were on the ground in Berdyansk. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv post. There was also an artillery system and an ammunition depot at the airfield, which have now also been destroyed. The Ukrainian military later claimed to have destroyed a total of nine helicopters, an anti-aircraft missile and an ammunition depot. In addition, runways were damaged. Video footage from residents showed anti-aircraft fire and the possible firing of anti-aircraft missiles, followed by three heavy explosions. There was no official confirmation from the Russian side.

One of the “heaviest blows ever in the Northern Military District” – Ukrainian successes in the Ukrainian War

However, Russian military bloggers reported significant damage to the Russian Air Force’s equipment. One even described the attack as “one of the heaviest blows ever in the Northern Military District.” There were losses of people and technology. One must “draw conclusions” so that “something like this doesn’t happen again.” She also wrote Kyiv Postthey claimed the attack was carried out by ATACMS missiles.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed satisfaction that Kiev’s “attack operations” had achieved results, the newspaper said. In a statement, he said he was “grateful to those who are effectively destroying the occupiers’ logistical bases on our land.” He also thanked “all fighters” for defending the important front areas in the east and south of the country.

First deployment of the “Advanced, Long Range Army Tactical Missile Systems” – Ukraine thanks partners

Until recently, Ukraine did not have ATACMS missiles. Several US media outlets, including the New York Times, reported on the first deployment of the “Advanced, Long Range Army Tactical Missile Systems.” US President Joe Biden she promised the Ukrainian president during a visit to the White House in September. However, the range of the missiles delivered to Ukraine was reduced. The version, which was made available to the Ukrainians in small numbers, was equipped with cluster munitions, the newspaper said. Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko expressed joy about the delivery on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “Thanks to our partners!” he wrote there.

Additionally, Ukraine managed to shoot down three Russian Su-25 fighter jets over the last week. This is what the US portal reports Newsweek citing the Telegram channel of Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. He is in command of the Ukrainian troops in the southern Tavria sector. (tpn)