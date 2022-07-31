Aid on arrival decree: no VAT cut but 2% increase for pensions

They take shape new interventions to give more money to workers and retirees, coming with the Aid bis decree next week. A further cut in the tax wedge for workers and the advance of the revaluation of pension checks will aim to restore breath to the purchasing power eroded in recent months by galloping inflation, which is now close to 8%, and by expensive energy.

In addition to the extension of the fuel discount and bonus bills, the government is finalizing another cut in the tax wedge, which should be one percentage point – additional to the 0.8 percentage point already in effect until the end of the year – for six months (from July to next December) for employees with incomes up to € 35,000 per year. For retirees, on the other hand, the advance of the revaluation of three months will arrive (which was scheduled for January 2023) which should be “around 2%”, as stated by Undersecretary for the Economy, Federico Freni, in an interview with Messaggero .

Heavier payslips in August

News also on the payslips for August. As reported by Il Messaggero, “a further reduction in labor costs for six months, from July to December, which would start – with retroactive effect – from the next salary in August. This is the scheme that should find its place in the next government decree, in preparation for next week. In the end, the executive decided to abandon the path of replicating the 200 euro bonus inserted in the previous aid provision, and to focus instead as regards the world of dependent work on the doubling (something more in reality) of the contribution exemption already introduced since the beginning of the year for wages up to 35 thousand euros per year (2,692 monthly) “explains the Messenger.

