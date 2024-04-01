Pfrfffiieefiieeeee. Everyone has done it: run a wet finger over the rim of a wine glass. The fuller the glass, the lower the pitch. There are artists who perform with a series of wine glasses and play a song on them.

That should be more convenient, thought scientist, statesman and diplomat Benjamin Franklin, who also invented the lightning rod and signed the American Declaration of Independence in 1776 as one of the 'founding fathers'. After hearing the Irishman Richard Pockrich play his glass harp – a table with dozens of glasses – in London a few years earlier, Franklin invented the glass harmonica in 1761, an instrument that would quickly become popular – even Mozart and Beethoven wrote music for it. Hypnotist Mesmer played the glass harmonica during his group sessions. Many thousands were made. Everyone thought the sound was 'heavenly'.

A glass harmonica, whose rotating glass bowls you play with wet fingers.

Only in the last century did the instrument fall into oblivion, although new work is still being composed for it. On YouTube shows Dennis James see and hear what a glass harmonica can do and a music museum MIM in Leuven has a beautiful copy from 1786.

The German Romantic painter Caspar David Friedrich (1774-1840) was also familiar with the glass harmonica, according to the online catalog (cdfriedrich.de) of Friedrich year 2024 in honor of his 250th birthday. Friedrich often painted landscapes with people who were intensely absorbed in their surroundings. He saw a kind of religious beauty in nature and he wanted people to be able to experience it through his work. To help them, he devised an 'art installation' around 1830, in which, among other things, a glass harmonica had to provide the right atmosphere.

Friedrich painted four works on transparent paper and they had to be presented one by one by lamplight, accompanied by music. In letters to his Russian friend, the poet Vasily Zhukovsky, who bought the paintings for the future Tsar Alexander II, Friedrich explains how the music was “supposed to represent the transition from the demonic state of the world, through the worldly to the spiritual and to finally the transcendent state.” In the first painting the viewer heard singing and guitar, in the second singing and harp, in the third the heavenly glass harmonica and in the transcendent final painting “rushing music from the distance”.

Inventor and statesman Benjamin Franklin on the 100 dollar bill.

To really make music with the sound of wine glasses, inventor Franklin had solved a few problems. In his 'armonica' he mounted 37 glass bowls with a diameter gradually increasing from approximately 7 to 23 centimeters. Together three octaves, including halftones. To save space he pushed the bowls together. He connected them to a central iron axle and hung the entire stack horizontally in a wooden cupboard on legs that was open at the top. Using a flywheel and pedal mechanism – like on old sewing machines – Franklin rotated the shaft with bowls, so that the musician only had to hold his wet finger against the edges.

“The advantage of this instrument,” writes Franklin to a fellow inventor, “is that its notes are incomparably sweeter compared to others, that you can make them louder and softer by pressing harder or softer, and that you can hear a note as long as you you want to keep.” Musically, the big advantage was that you could play multiple scales at the same time, with the fingers of both hands, so that chords became possible. Luxury versions had a built-in water bowl for quickly dipping your fingers.

Friedrich's box with the four transparent paintings arrived with the future Tsar Alexander in St. Petersburg, according to an administrative note from 1836. But nothing was ever heard of it after that. However, three drawings by him have been preserved that refer to the paintings. On the drawing with the spiritual world a sleeping musician sits between tall plants in the grass. A mandolin has slipped from his hands. Above him in the sky, three angels play an organ: the glass harmonica! According to Caspar David Friedrich, this is what the heavenly music that the sleeping musician dreams sounds like.

Caspar David Friedrich's drawing for glass harmonica music: 'The musician's dream'. Hamburger Kunsthalle