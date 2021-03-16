Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Baniyas team achieved a historic victory over its host Al Ain 2-1, at the end of the 21st round of the Arabian Gulf League, in an exciting match, during which the two parties exchanged the risk formation on both goals, and they also exchanged control over the course of the game, even if mastery tilted in favor of Bani Yas, who He was the most dangerous and adhering to his chances of chasing the leader, Al-Jazeera, and preserving the “runner-up”.

Al-Ain advanced in the 4th minute with a missile goal from outside the area scored by Laba Kodjo, with individual skill and great effort, before Sultan Al Shamsi responded by tying in the 51st minute with a missile shot that hit Khaled Issa’s window, and Joao Pedro scored the goal of Bani Yas’s lead in the 78th minute, taking advantage of a mistake. My defense for the eye so that the “heavenly” guest came out with the first historic victory over the “leader” in his stronghold.

The two teams have met 9 previous times, Al Ain won 7 times and tied twice, and Bani Yas did not win at Al Ain Stadium in any of them before this match. Bani Yas also confirmed his superiority in front of “Al Zaeem” this season, after he beat him back and forth in one season. They are a new number in the confrontations between the two teams and an unprecedented one for Bani Yas.

With this result, Bani Yas raised his score to 45 points in second place, to maintain the two-point difference with Al-Jazira leaders, and Al Ain’s balance stuck at 34 points in sixth place.