Ankara does not consider Washington’s sanctions as a reason for abandoning the second batch of S-400s. Izvestia was told about it in the Turkish parliament … The head of the parliamentary group of the republic under NATO, Ahmet Berat Chonkar, clarified that the issue of buying an anti-aircraft missile system remains sensitive, however Ankara notified the alliance partners on time about its intention to purchase the S-400 and will not abandon its decision … The Federation Council similarly believes that the April US sanctions will not affect cooperation between Moscow and Ankara in the military-technical sphere.

One more round

The US measures against Turkey were introduced according to the already classical scheme – under the Law on Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions (CAATSA) for ties with the Russian defense sector … They prohibit US institutions from financial transactions with the Turkish Defense Industry Authority SSB (Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı). Four officials associated with the defense industry were blacklisted: the head of the SSB Ismail Demir, the vice president of the department Faruk Yigit, the head of the air defense system Serhat Gentzoglu and the program manager Alper Deniz. According to the April package of sanctions, they are prohibited from entering the United States, their assets on American territory will be blocked. In addition, they are prohibited from financial transactions with the Americans, including exports from the United States for the needs of the SSB and loans of more than $ 10 million for the military department.

It is noteworthy that the April measures almost completely duplicate a number of restrictions that Washington has already imposed against Turkey as part of the first sanctions for cooperation with Russia in December 2020 … Then the United States imposed a ban on the issuance of licenses and export permits for SSB, and also froze the assets of Demir and the already mentioned officials. Ismail Demir then wrote on Twitter that the US decision would not change his position and “would not be able to interfere with the Turkish defense industry.” He left the current package without comment.

The current US restrictions will have minimal impact on Turkey’s decision and will not lead to any changes in plans to purchase a second batch of S-400s. Turkish parliament deputy Ozturk Yilmaz told Izvestia about this. …

– The US State Department is thus trying to intimidate Ankara, to show that if Turkey does not change its position on cooperation with Russia, she should expect a tougher response. But this tactic will not influence the decision-making of the Turkish government – said the parliamentarian.

Member of Parliament, Advisor to the chairman of the Republican People’s Party, Unal Cevikoz, also confirmed to Izvestia that Turkey will not change its policy regarding the procurement of weapons from Russia …

“I don’t think that these measures (US sanctions) will in any way affect our defense policy, since it remains a purely internal affair,” the parliamentarian clarified.

The head of the Turkish group at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, member of the international committee of the Turkish parliament, Ahmet Berat Chonkar, in an interview with Izvestia, noted the sensitivity of the topic of cooperation with Russia for NATO members.

– This question constantly arises in relations between Turkey, the United States and other members of the North Atlantic Alliance, since all issues concerning Russia are extremely sensitively perceived by our partners. However, this (purchase of the S-400) is an internal matter of Turkey, the politician emphasized. …

Fidelity to the word

The contract for the purchase of S-400 systems was signed in 2017, the first components of the anti-aircraft missile system began to arrive in Turkey in mid-2019. In November of the same year, the Russian Federation supplied four S-400 divisions for $ 2.5 billion.

In March 2021, Ismail Demir said that Ankara is still considering the possibility of acquiring a second S-400 regiment from Russia, despite pressure from the United States. …

The Federation Council is confident that the current round of US sanctions will in no way affect the decision of the Turkish leadership to cooperate with Russia.

– Erdogan is the master of his word. If a decision is made, then he carries it out. And the sanctions will only make him angry, make him more irreconcilable. I do not think that these measures will in any way affect our bilateral cooperation with Turkey in the defense sphere. because it is a mutually beneficial tandem, – Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, told Izvestia.

The US measures went unnoticed in Turkish society, Yuri Mavashev, director of the Center for the Study of a New Turkey, explained to Izvestia. According to him, the resonance caused by the collective appeal of 103 generals regarding the opening of the Istanbul channel interrupts the entire agenda.

On April 4, the retired admirals signed an appeal in which they called the discussions on the revision of the Montreux convention unacceptable. The next day, five of them were detained. President Erdogan criticized the authors of the appeal, stating that “no retired military man can intervene in political topics” and called the discussion itself a threat.

– So far, the US sanctions are insensitive for Turkey, therefore there will be no critical steps to curtail cooperation with Russia. … But if Washington takes measures against the two largest military-technical industries in Turkey – the Baykar concern, which produces the Bayraktar drones and the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), this could be extremely sensitive for the country, – Yuri Mavashev explained.

Yashar Niyazbayev, a political scientist and author of the Turkish Agenda Telegram channel, also believes that US sanctions are not discussed in Turkish society, since they do not directly affect the well-being of citizens. However, the impact of the measures is being felt. For example, The United States is limiting the supply of helicopters, which Turkey is trying to sell to Pakistan, the expert recalled.

On March 10, Turkish presidential advisor Ibrahim Kalyn said that the United States did not allow Ankara to supply 30 ATAK-12 combat helicopters to Pakistan. The helicopter is powered by American LHTEC engines. Washington is delaying their deliveries to Turkey, Kalyn said. In July 2018, Turkey and Pakistan signed a $ 1.5 billion deal to supply Turkish-made combat helicopters. However, the final date was postponed after the Pentagon refused to issue an export license for the engines to the Turkish company.

According to Yashar Niyazbayev, sanctions only repel Turkey and other states from cooperation with the United States. After all, this only demonstrates how Washington reacts when weapons are not purchased from it.