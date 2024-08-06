Argentine President Javier Milei said on Monday that Heaven will “crush” the communists in response to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who had accused the Argentine of being part of diabolical circles and satanic sects.

“The communists are attacking us, full of insolence and mercilessness, to exterminate us, our women and our children, and to seize our spoils. We, on the other hand, are fighting for our lives and our customs. Heaven will crush them before us. Do not be afraid of them!” Milei posted on her X account.

Maduro had said this Sunday that Milei and South African businessman Elon Musk are part of diabolical circles and satanic sects and he linked them to fascism againleading an event with the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police).

“(A group of Catholic priests) told me exactly what to do with the devil, with the diabolical symbols that Elon Musk handles. Look at his profile, the diabolical symbols he has on his chest. They are satanic sects of the American power, which have articulated sects like those of Milei or in Venezuela, satanic sects like this fascism, which has attacked the country,” said Maduro.

“It is a spiritual struggle, between good and evil, between hatred and lies, deceit, fascism. Because you know all the occultism that was behind Hitler,” said the Venezuelan.

Protests in Catia against the results of the presidential election. Photo:AFP

Milei responded this Monday in her message that “victory in combat does not depend on the number of soldiers, but on the strength that comes from heaven. Communism is atheistic, we have faith in God. LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT (sic).”

This is not the first time that Maduro, Milei – who was raised Catholic but turned his spiritual practice to Judaism and has aligned his foreign policy with the US and Israel – and Musk have exchanged attacks in their speeches and on social media.

“In Venezuela we are fighting a battle for Latin America, the Caribbean and the world,” Maduro told the military on Sunday, because, in his opinion, “either Venezuela falls into the hands of criminal fascism and Elon Musk, of the Milei or Venezuela triumphs by the path of the Constitution, humanism, Christianity, Bolivorianism at the hands of 21st century socialism, Chavismo.”

And he stressed, “Let everyone define themselves, fascism or Bolivorianism.”

María Corina Machado at this Saturday's demonstration. Photo:Courtesy

Milei was one of the first leaders to call the results of the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela “fraud” and “electoral scam” and ignores the announcements by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of that country, which declared Maduro the winner.

Opposition leader to Chavismo, María Corina Machado, insisted this Sunday that the minutes of the voting witnesses in more than 80% of the tables and available at resultsconvzla.com leave no room for doubt that Edmundo González Urrutia is the president-elect of Venezuela.