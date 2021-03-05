HEAVEN tells the story of Heaven Fitch, the student who in February 2020 became the first winner of the State Individual Wrestling Championship from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (USA) in the 48 kg category. And he did so by defeating all his male opponents with a record of 54 wins and only 5 losses.

The documentary, which will premiere on March 7 at 4:00 p.m. on WWE Network, collects the Heaven Fitch fight, the challenges and challenges she had to face along the way, how she proved to the skeptics that they were wrong and that a girl could make a difference, and how she came to make wrestling history. HEAVEN will be hosted by Stephanie McMahon, WWE Brand Director, and the person in charge of narrating the story will be Beth Phoenix, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and a high school classmate of Heaven Fitch in North Carolina.

HEAVEN premieres coinciding with International Women’s Day and is a difference from other WWE Network documentaries. “The Heaven Fitch story is the beginning of a new genre in WWE Network documentaries. She has inspired many with her elite athletics, as well as her many accomplishments.. We are excited to share Heaven’s championship story with the WWE Universe, “according to Ben Houser, Vice President and Executive Producer of WWE Network Documentaries.