NEXT he announced HEAVEN SEEKER: The Savior of This Cruel Worldnew twin-stick shooter coming to pc. At the moment a possible release date has not yet been revealed, but we know that the title will have it inside localization in both Japanese and English.

It didn’t end there. The next 21 September it will be possible to download the demo of the game entitled on Steam for free HEAVEN SEEKER Prologue. This trial version will allow us to go up to Stage 3 and use two characters: Sophia And Yasaka. In the demo they will be present well three types of projectiles different and well 20 items to modify our attacks.

We just have to wait for more information about HEAVEN SEEKER: The Savior of This Cruel World.

Source: NEXT Street Gematsu