Washington. Heat waves, whose intensity increases with climate change, cause billions of dollars in losses in the world, but their economic impact is much greater in poor countries, reinforcing inequalities, estimates a new study.

“The cost of extreme heat has been borne disproportionately by poor countries and regions that cause less global warming, and it’s a tragedy,” said Justin Mankin, a professor at Dartmouth College, and one of the two authors of this study published in the journal Science Advances.

“Climate change occurs in a panorama of economic inequalities and acts to amplify them,” he added.

Between 1992 and 2013, extreme heat spells cost the global economy about $16 trillion, according to this study.

But while for the richest countries the losses are equivalent to 1.5 percent of annual GDP per inhabitant, for the poorest countries this cost represents 6.7 percent.

The reason for this difference is simple, many of the poorest countries are at the level of the tropics with a hotter climate. Thus, in a heat wave, temperatures become exceptionally high.

key point of discussion

These results resonate almost a week before the start of COP27, where the issue of compensation claimed by the most vulnerable countries, strongly affected by climate change despite being the least polluting, should be one of the key points of the debate.

The costs involved in the heatwaves come from various sectors, such as agriculture, where as a consequence the harvests are less abundant. Health problems also put a strain on health care systems, and high mortality deprives the workforce.

For their estimates, the researchers focused on five days of extreme heat each year and conducted their study at a regional level with localized heat wave events.

“The general idea is to look at variations in extreme heat … and see to what extent that is reflected in changes in economic growth,” Mankin said.

Then, “in a second stage, we look at how climate change caused by humans influences these extreme heats”, based on international models.

“The fact that the economic consequences of extreme heat alone are so great should give us all pause,” said the researcher.

Previous studies on the cost of heat waves concentrated mainly on certain sectors.

But calculating the global economic impact is paramount, according to scientists. For example, the implementation of “cool places”, warning systems, the reinforcement of emergency services, the installation of air conditioners and, in general, temporary solutions directed at these heat waves could prove to be very profitable, according to the study.