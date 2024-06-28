New York (agencies)

Temperatures are expected to soar in Europe next month, boding poorly for a major respite from heat waves and wildfires that have swept across parts of the continent.

Greece, Spain and Italy are expected to witness the hottest weather conditions in July, according to meteorologists whose opinions were polled by Bloomberg News.

Average temperatures are expected to be below normal in Germany, France and the UK, but could rise, by the end of the month.

Atlantic Ocean temperatures have broken records in recent months, and will contribute to rising temperatures in parts of southeastern Europe, according to Matthew Druce, a meteorologist at Maxar Technologies.

“Global sea surface temperature plays a role in the close interaction of the oceans and the atmosphere,” he added.

It is noteworthy that climate change is exacerbating the effects of bad weather globally, and 2024 is expected to be the hottest year on record.