From: Robin Dittrich

Sicily is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Italy. Due to extreme drought, the island is slowly but surely running out of water.

Agrigento – Sicily is not only one of the most popular tourist hotspots in Italy, but in the whole of Europe. However, a persistent heat wave has the mountain town of Agrigento firmly in its grip this year.

Water shortage in Sicily: tourists must be turned away

Last year, the popular Italian holiday island of Sicily struggled with extreme heat waves. Numerous strong forest fires claimed several lives. This year, too, the situation has not improved: As reported, among others, cnn.com reports that the region is suffering from extreme heat, which is causing a water shortage. A state of emergency has been in place in the affected region since February.

The extreme drought is now forcing the holiday region to turn away tourists. There is simply not enough water to allow guests to flush the toilet or take a shower at the end of the day. One million residents of the island have even been subject to water rationing since February. Some of them have had to reduce their water consumption by up to 45 percent. At night, the water supply is sometimes cut off completely.

Holidaymakers demand assurances – hotels are desperate

Hotels in the affected areas are warning interested tourists about possible water shortages. According to nypost.com Some hotels are even trying to relocate holidaymakers who have already arrived to other parts of the island. “People are rightly asking us for assurances before they come, but we don’t know what to say,” said a hotel owner to cnn.com“The situation can quickly have serious economic consequences.”

The regional government of Sicily has already asked the Italian capital Rome for water deliveries from the mainland. However, no concrete plan has yet been developed to implement this plan. In April, Italy’s tourism minister Diana Santanchè said that Sicily should try to extend the tourist season to the winter months as much as possible, as the summers on the island could become unbearable for many people. A remnant of hope for Italy’s popular holiday island. (rd)