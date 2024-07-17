Home page World

A heat wave is rolling towards Germany. Temperatures will reach record highs this weekend. Can we expect 40 degrees here too?

Frankfurt – In southern Europe, it is unbearably hot in mid-July. The heat wave there is causing record temperatures. In Bucharest, according to Jan Schenk, a meteorologist at weather.com“values ​​of 40 degrees and more, measured four days in a row.” In some rural areas the thermometer even climbed to 46 degrees. Germany has so far been spared from this extreme heat, but that is now changing.

Hot and stormy: Germany is facing a heatwave and thunderstorms this weekend

Weather forecasts indicate that the heat bubble currently over southeastern Europe will shift over the next few days and weeks, leading to a significant rise in temperatures towards the weekend, with temperatures expected to reach up to 30 degrees.

The peak of the heatwave is expected on Saturday (20 July). German Weather Service (DWD) predicts temperatures of up to 34 degrees. At the same time, the DWD warns of an “increased risk of severe weather in the east and southeast”.

These are the maximum values ​​for the coming days according to the DWD at a glance:

Thursday, July 18, 2024: Between 25 and 32 degrees, on the coasts 21 to 25 degrees.

Friday, July 19, 2024: In the north between 26 and 31 degrees, cooler on the coasts, otherwise 29 to 34 degrees.

Saturday, July 20, 2024: In the north 25 to 32 degrees, elsewhere 30 to 34 degrees.

Sunday, July 21, 2024: In the east 28 to 32 degrees, otherwise mostly between 24 and 27 degrees.

Temperatures are climbing to new heights, but “we’re not talking about 40 degrees yet”

However, the high temperatures are not just a temporary phenomenon. According to Jan Schenk, there will be repeated heat waves in Germany in July and August due to the shift in the heat bubble. However, according to the meteorologist, heat records similar to those in southeastern Europe are not to be expected: “We are not talking about 40 degrees yet, but 35 degrees is certainly possible.”

It is also unbelievably hot in Italy at the moment. The heat wave there has even claimed several lives. (sp)