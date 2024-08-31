Demand is expected to grow by at least 0.3% compared to September 2023, when consumption was already high due to high temperatures

With the prediction of a new heat wave reach Brazil from Monday (2.Sep.2024), the ONS (National Electric System Operator) projects an increase in energy consumption in September. The estimate is that demand (load) in the SIN (National Interconnected System) will average 77,432 MW (megawatts).

This represents an increase of at least 0.3% compared to September 2023, when consumption was already high (an average of 77,200 MW) due to high temperatures that month. On September 25 and 26 of last year, the system recorded consumption of over 96,000 MW at times.

As predicted by Climatempotemperatures are expected to exceed 40 °C in several regions of the Center-South of the country from Monday (2nd September), extending until the second half of September.

The Central-West will be the most affected, especially Mato Grosso. States such as Rondônia, Tocantins, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and São Paulo will also face intense heat.

This new wave could be one of the longest in recent years, with the possibility of breaking temperature records for the period. Air humidity could fall below 12% in several cities.

The forecast sounds an alert, given the increased risk of health problems and forest fires.

On hot days, consumption increases with increased use of appliances such as air conditioning, air conditioners and fans. This demand increases especially in the afternoon.

High demand, low energy supply

The effects of the heat on energy consumption are worrying because hydroelectric reservoirs are below average. The dry season has been more severe than in recent years and has affected river flow and power plant levels. It is a dangerous combination of high demand and low supply.

As shown by the Poder360since February the ONS has been warning about the projection of low flow of the plants for the dry season this year. This month, he suggested to the government that it will be necessary extra measures to ensure supply electricity at peak demand times (such as late afternoon), such as the expansion of thermal generation.

Despite the expectation of higher demand in September, the operator’s main concern is October and November, the final months of the dry season. Naturally, reservoirs and flows will be smaller, while temperatures will start to rise further.

Currently, 4 of the country’s main hydroelectric plants with reservoirs are at levels around 20%. At the Furnas plant, one of the largest in Brazil, the level is at 51%. In the Southeast/Central-West subsystem, where 70% of the main reservoirs of the electrical system are located, the average is 56%.

Red flag raised

The worsening drought combined with the forecast of high demand has made the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) activate the red flag level 2 for September. It is the first time in 3 years that this level will be used in the country.

This means that there will be an additional charge on the electricity bill of R$7.87 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed. This is a significant extra charge that will weigh on consumers’ pockets in a month of intense heat. The measure is also expected to impact the inflation rate next month.

The last time the electricity bill had a red flag was in August 2021, when level 2 was in effect. From September 2021 to April 2022, there was temporarily an even higher level flag, that of water scarcity (also called the black flag), which was extinguished.

According to Aneel, conditions for power generation are less favorable due to the worsening of the dry season. The red flag was raised for September due to the forecast of below-average rainfall until the end of the year (by around 50%) and the expectation of growth in energy consumption in the same period.

“This scenario of scarce rainfall, combined with winter temperatures above the historical average for the period, means that thermoelectric plants, which have more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants, will start to operate more”Aneel reported in a statement.