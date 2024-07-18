Home page World

A heat wave is endangering the health of people in Italy. There have already been deaths. The government is issuing warnings.

Italy – The enormous heat wave is currently making life difficult for people in southern Italy. Fountains in big cities like Rome are likely to become a Mecca for those who cannot or do not want to avoid the midday sun in the next few days. The high pressure area “Caronte” is causing the thermometers to continue to rise to 40 degrees Celsius, reports wetter.at.

Heat as a trigger: Several people die on the beach in Italy

This not only causes more beads of sweat to appear on people’s foreheads, but above all poses a danger to their Health With drastic consequences in the worst case, as has already been shown. Heat death of a Greek holidaymaker recently moved people.

There were also deaths in Italy due to the heat. According to the Italian news agency ANSA Four elderly people in Italy have died within two days as a result of the heat wave. On Sunday (July 14), a 70-year-old man collapsed and died on a beach near Bari on the Adriatic. Two more deaths occurred the day before on beaches in Apulia. Another heat-related death was also recorded in the capital Rome. And there is no all-clear in sight. The heat wave is likely to have southern Italy under control until at least the end of July, the agency reports.

The authorities have already reacted to warn people. Currently (as of July 17), the heat alert level red has been declared in eleven municipalities. Even apparently healthy people are at acute risk there because of the weather emergency.

These Italian municipalities are currently on red alert due to heat:

Rome

Florence

Bologna

Ancona

Viterbo

Pescara

Perugia

Latin

Frosinone

Campobasso

Rieti

Population braces itself for heat wave in Italy: Ice cream is more in demand than ever

To better handle the heat, the Italian Ministry of Health some advice. Among other things, you should ensure that you drink enough water (one and a half liters a day). You should also eat light meals several times a day in the form of Fruit and Vegetables Sunny outdoor areas should be replaced with shady ones. Last but not least, a watchful eye should be kept on older people and those living alone.

People in southern Italy have one eye on the report from wetter.at Meanwhile, large numbers of people are also focusing on two products. Air conditioners and ice cream have been selling like hot cakes in recent days.

Such heat waves are likely to become more frequent in the future. A recent weather forecast predicted problematic heat waves in Europe These are related to the climate crisis and man-made climate change. Global warming is progressing faster than experts predicted.

In northern Italy, a completely different weather pattern is emerging: Here, severe storms with storms to create for people. (pls)