Heatwave | Finns’ favorite destinations are now roasting in the scorching heat – Answer the survey and tell us how the heat has affected your vacation

Southern Europe is roasting in the scorching heat this week, and Finnish tourists are getting their share of it.

HS collects the experiences of people currently traveling in Southern Europe about the heat wave with a survey. The questionnaire can be found at the end of the story.

In the central parts of the Mediterranean region, the heat wave will reach peak readings on Tuesday, says British broadcasting company BBC. According to the European Space Agency, the temperature on the Italian island of Sardinia can rise to 48 degrees.

Southern European countries are Finns’ favorite destinations. Statistics Finland after Estonia and Sweden, the most popular destination countries for leisure trips were Spain, Greece and Italy in 2022.

Last year, between May and August, a Statistical Center was established in Southern Europe and the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean by a total of 650,000 trips. The worst heat is testing Spain, Italy, Greece and parts of the Balkans, says the British newspaper The Guardian.