After an initially cool July, temperatures are rising in Germany. But the subtropical air masses also bring risks. In some areas, severe weather could be the result.

Munich – With an average temperature of 16 degrees, July this year did not really show its summery side. But that is now changing: temperatures throughout Germany are climbing for the rest of the month. But the subtropical weather conditions also bring with them a huge risk of thunderstorms, rain and storms.

Weather forecast for Germany: Summer is picking up speed – but first thunderstorms already on Tuesday

On Tuesday (July 9), temperatures of over 30 degrees will create a summer feeling in almost all of Germany. According to weather expert Dominik Jung from wetter.net However, there may be isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms during the day. “We are sandwiched between the low pressure system called Elke near the British Isles and the high pressure system Dominik on the other side. In the middle of this, very warm, hot air is flowing into Germany,” said the meteorologist, looking at the general weather map.

The humid, warm air masses could also be perceived as “relatively unpleasant”, warns Dominik Jung. The oppressive heat of subtropical origin is also described by the German Weather Service (DWD) in the forecast and predicts isolated showers and thunderstorms in the direction of the Alps, Baden-Württemberg and Saarland. Small hail and heavy squalls in the west and northwest are also expected, according to the weather experts of the DWD on Tuesday is not excluded. Only a few weeks ago A violent storm swept across Germany.

Summer temperatures will remain throughout the week – despite the risk of heavy rain and storms

But despite the risk of storms, the heat from Tuesday will continue over the following days. In general, the average temperature is expected to rise significantly, according to Dominik Jung. On Wednesday (July 10) it could reach temperatures of up to 24 and around 27 degrees, and up to 35 degrees are expected on the border with Poland. Wednesday will also bring summer temperatures as well as the potential for storms, with large hail also possible.

The thermometers are expected to show similar temperatures on Thursday (11 July). However, as on the previous days, there may be heavy showers and thunderstorms again on Thursday. According to DWD This mainly affects people in the southwest and west of Germany – there the precipitation is expected to have the potential for heavy rain in some areas. On Friday (12 July) the humid air masses will bring temperatures of up to 30 degrees. In some areas there may also be strong, sometimes severe thunderstorms and storms over the weekend, warn both the graduate meteorologist Jung and the DWD.

Weather forecast for the weekend: Between mixed prospects and lots of sun

Dominik Jung describes the weather trend for the rest of July as a “rollercoaster”. In addition to heat peaks, severe storms are also to be expected. However, it is not yet possible to predict exactly where the storm cells will form. However, the forecast for the weekend and the beginning of the week from July 15 promises variety again:

Saturday (July 13): Mixed, 24 to 27 degrees.

Sunday (July 14): Lots of sunshine, up to 32 degrees.

Monday (July 15): Sunshine during the day, heavy thunderstorms from the west in the evening, 24 to 35 degrees.

Tuesday (July 16): Mixed and humid, showers and thunderstorms in the northeast, 19 to 29 degrees.

Wednesday (July 17): Mixed, precipitation and thunderstorms in some areas, 24 to 34 degrees.

“Thunderstorm risk is present all the time”: Meteorologist warns of weather rollercoaster

Overall, however, summer is back and probably here to stay. A drop in temperature like at the beginning of July cannot be seen on the weather maps, says Dominik Jung. Even at night, the temperature will not fall below 10 degrees. Quite the opposite: the nights are likely to be tropically humid and humid. “But there is a risk of thunderstorms all the time. And not just thunderstorms, in some places severe storms are also possible, even this week,” warns Dominik Jung. (nbe)