Heatstroke is a common condition in the summer, when the body loses the ability to cool itself and the internal temperature reaches dangerously high levels.
Symptoms of sunstroke:
- One of the symptoms associated with heatstroke is feeling very hot but not sweating.
- Heat exhaustion, which is severe sweating due to a high temperature and an acute shortage of water and salt in the body.
- Headache and dizziness.
- Feeling sick.
Risks rise with other symptoms:
Experts advise drinking large amounts of water during the summer to compensate for the large lack of fluids, in addition to avoiding standing in the sun for long periods.
#Heatstroke. #Symptoms #warn #danger
Leave a Reply