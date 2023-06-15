Heatstroke is a common condition in the summer, when the body loses the ability to cool itself and the internal temperature reaches dangerously high levels.

Symptoms of sunstroke:

One of the symptoms associated with heatstroke is feeling very hot but not sweating.

Heat exhaustion, which is severe sweating due to a high temperature and an acute shortage of water and salt in the body.

Headache and dizziness.

Feeling sick.

Risks rise with other symptoms:

Experts advise drinking large amounts of water during the summer to compensate for the large lack of fluids, in addition to avoiding standing in the sun for long periods.