Heats | The record-breaking heat wave is now sweeping over many continents – the map shows where the situation is

The heat|The climate map of the University of Maine in the United States predicts high temperatures for almost every continent.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Extreme temperatures are expected around the world for the rest of the week. Several daily heat records were broken in the United States last week, and the heat is not coming to an end in the country this week either. In Saudi Arabia, the extreme temperatures in Mecca have been in the news for the past few weeks, when around 1,300 people are estimated to have died during the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to the city. In Europe, the end of summer is expected to be warmer than average, while in India the heat has worsened the water shortage.

Heat wave heats up Finland from the end of the week, and at the same time extreme temperatures are expected in several continents.

The temperature predictions of the climate map of the University of Maine in the United States glow red over almost all continents. The map following the temperature anomaly, on the other hand, shows that the heat is hotter than average almost everywhere in Europe, the Middle East, central parts of Asia, in places in the United States and the northern parts of Canada, and in the northern parts of South America.

This is what heat looks like around the world.

United States

Around The United States is in the last week experienced extreme temperatures.

For example, in Baltimore, Maryland, the mercury reached 38 degrees on Saturday, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city on that day.

Daily temperature records were also broken last week in, among others, Chicago (on June 17, 36 degrees were measured), Boston (almost 37 degrees on June 19) and Niagara Falls (almost 33 degrees last Wednesday), according to the US newspaper of The New York Times from the listing.

The heat wave was in some places a record time.

US National Weather Service NWS According to

With the heat wave, temperatures of over 35 degrees are expected in these areas, which may feel as high as 43 degrees in some places. NSW also warns of localized heavy rains and subsequent flash floods.

Temperature records have been broken, for example, in Chicago.

A man passed out from the heat outside the Supreme Court in Washington.

Children playing in a fountain in Washington.

A man resting by a fountain in hot New York.

Saudi Arabia

In the desert Saudi Arabia is probably used to high temperatures. Still, the end of the week looks to be several degrees warmer than average in some places, according to the climate map.

By the end of the week, the mercury is predicted to reach between 40 and 45 degrees without exception in the country’s biggest cities.

The extreme temperatures in Mecca, located in western Saudi Arabia, have been in the news in recent weeks, as around 1,300 people presumed dead on the Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to the city. Saudi officials confirmed the death toll on Sunday.

Most of the dead did not have official permission for the pilgrimage, and they walked long distances in the sun without adequate protection, according to the country’s official Saudi Press Agency, according to the AFP news agency.

Temperatures of up to 51.8 degrees have been measured in Mecca this year, which makes the conditions life-threatening for many.

A man suffering from heat stroke was helped in the Mina region of Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims try to protect themselves from the heat with spray bottles and fans.

Southern Europe and Turkey

in Europe The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) climate service expect the end of summer to be warmer than average.

A foretaste of the heat was received in mid-June in Greece, where it was hot at the time an earlier than usual heat wave among. During the heat, at least six tourists have reportedly died in different parts of Greece. Also, at least three are still missing after going for a walk in the heat.

An exceptionally difficult wildfire season is expected in Greece this year. In neighboring Turkey, at least 15 people died as a result of a wildfire in the southeastern part of the country last week. Measurements were made in some places in Turkey last week temperatures of more than 40 degrees, which have left the terrain completely dry.

People cool off at Florya Güneş beach in Istanbul on June 19.

India

Between the beginning of March and the middle of June, more than twice as many heat wave days have been measured in India than usual. The prolonged heat has led to a worsening of the water shortage that plagues the country every summer.

In Delhi, the water minister went on a hunger strike last Friday to demand more drinking water for the city. Minister’s nthe strike ended on Tuesdaywhen he was hospitalized.