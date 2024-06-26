Heats | Heat is a burden even for basic health – The doctor advises which symptoms to watch out for

The heat|The warm weather of Tukala will take over all of Finland this week. We asked the doctor what to remember to take into account in the heat.

26.6. 19:15

Thermometer shows warm readings, the sun shines from a cloudless sky and the air is still. It can feel overwhelming.

“A vague bad feeling, fatigue and headache can be the first signs of heat illness in the heat. If you notice such symptoms, it’s good to go to a cool place and drink fluids”, Terveystalo’s general practitioner Emilia Lagos tells.

Heat illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Those in risk groups, such as the elderly, children and those suffering from basic diseases, are particularly susceptible to them. However, the symptoms can surprise even a basically healthy adult,” says Lagus.

The mildest symptoms often go away quickly when you make your environment cooler. Lagus reminds us that heat stroke, on the other hand, is a serious condition that needs treatment quickly.

“Heat stroke always requires hospital treatment. Symptoms are often severe, such as convulsions, confusion and loss of consciousness. Elderly people who live alone are at the greatest risk. The symptoms can also go unnoticed if you confuse them with, for example, a drunken state,” says Lagus.

Lagus’s most important tip for the heat is related to the fact that in scorching weather you have to take care of others.

“It’s good for people to take care of each other and not assume anything from anyone. People with drug problems and the homeless also belong to the risk group, who get sick from these heat illnesses,” says Lagus.

Liquids drinking is one of the things that should be remembered in the heat. According to Lagus, it is difficult to give a specific rule of thumb as to how much water one should drink.

The most important thing would be to take care of hydration in advance.

“If it’s hot and you suddenly drink a lot of water, a large part of it just comes out. Little by little, hydration works better,” says Lagus.

If you do a lot of physical work in the sun, you need more water than, for example, indoor office work.

“One good way is to observe the color of your own urine. It should be light yellow,” adds Lagus.

Sunscreen according to Lagus, everyone should use it.

“You should also put fat in the shade, because even then you can burn. There is no such cloud that would protect against UV radiation,” he says.

According to Lagus, dark skin also requires sunscreen.

With clothes protection, seeking shade and scheduling sports in the evening are also good ways to avoid excessive strain in inclement weather.

“Light, breathable and light-colored clothes can make you feel better in the heat. Outdoor activities and sports should be done when the readings are not the hottest of the day,” says Lagus.

weather Institute has warned from the sweltering heat this week, when the second heat wave of the current summer hits Finland. Temperatures can rise above 30 degrees in some places.

“Due to climate change, these are all becoming more common, even in places where there have been no such problems before,” Lagus states.