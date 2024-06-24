Monday, June 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Heats | Another tourist death in Greece – drinking water ran out on a difficult route

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Heats | Another tourist death in Greece – drinking water ran out on a difficult route
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At least ten tourists have died or gone missing in Greece this year, reports The New York Times.

68 years old the German man is already the sixth tourist to die in the Greek heat this month. The issue is reported, among other things, by a British newspaper The Guardian.

The body was found on a difficult hiking trail on the island of Crete.

of The New York Times according to the report, the man had time to call his spouse on Sunday afternoon and tell them about his nausea and the fact that he had run out of drinking water. He had not been able to tell his exact location.

In total, at least ten tourists have either died or gone missing in Greece this year, The New York Times reports. Several of them died or disappeared specifically in connection with the hiking trip.

Greek authorities have urged people to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day.

The temperature has regularly risen to around 40 degrees.

An exceptionally difficult wildfire season is expected in Greece this year. At least 45 wildfires have already started in the country. Strong winds of up to 25 meters per second speed up the spread of fires.

#Heats #tourist #death #Greece #drinking #water #ran #difficult #route

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]