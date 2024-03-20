The immersion heater is back. Slim, chic and with induction. The Heatle also makes all liquids hot. We heat them up.

HIce water is essential in the kitchen. There are several methods of adding heat to water. The most sophisticated and expensive option is a system under the sink that supplies the faucet so that hot water flows directly from the tap. A pot on the hob also works; this method is particularly suitable for induction. Ultimately, a kettle will serve the purpose in most households. Now there is a new variant: Heatle.

The device for 250 euros combines the advantages of the modern induction hob with the flexibility of an immersion heater as we know it from before. This had the advantage that you could heat water in the same vessel that was intended for preparation. At Heatle, the chunky metal spiral has become a thin rod with a metal disc magnetically attached to the end. In addition, the rod is cable-free because only the base on which the vessel stands is supplied with power.