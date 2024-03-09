On Saturday, heating from mobile boiler units was supplied to the first five apartment buildings in the Tuvan Shagonar, where an accident occurred at a thermal power plant, the head of the republic, Vladislav Khovalyg, said on March 9 in the Telegram channel.

“In Shagonar, heating from mobile boiler units is supplied to five apartment buildings on Druzhby and Sayano-Shushenskaya streets, as well as to a number of social facilities. The coolant temperature is 30 degrees. In apartments – from 15 degrees and gradually increases,” he noted.

Khovalyg said that specialists are preparing to supply heat to another 16 apartment buildings on Sayano-Shushenskaya Street.

“By decision of the operational headquarters, we requested an inspection of the structures of the boiler room of the Shagonarskaya CHPP by the federal research center “Construction”. We are waiting for specialists in the coming days,” said the head of Tuva.

An explosion at the Shagonarskaya CHPP occurred on the morning of March 6. As a result, a fire and heavy smoke began in the boiler room building. Later, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the fire had been completely extinguished.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, the number of victims of the fire reached 23 people. 15 people were hospitalized with burns and various injuries, two of them are in extremely serious condition.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the accident at the thermal power plant was previously caused by the explosion of the coal mixture and the accumulation of gases. A state of emergency has been introduced in the region, and the operational headquarters is working.

In addition, on March 7, a special flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered modular boiler houses to Kyzyl. A total of 375 heat guns, 30 electric heaters and two diesel modular boiler houses were brought to Tyva.