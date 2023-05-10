FromMarcus Maeckler close

Just before the refugee summit, the AfD is experiencing a survey soaring. An expert sees the party benefiting from immigration and “heating theatre”.

Tutzing/Munich – Some sentences suddenly catch up with you again. At the end of November, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) said in the Bundestag that there was “no major migration crisis” in Germany. What’s more: anyone who claims the opposite is helping the AfD. One could give the social democrat credit for the fact that almost half a year has passed since then. But even then, many municipalities warned against being overwhelmed and called for more help from the federal government. And as far as the AfD is concerned, the opposite is true.

AfD soaring in the polls: Because of “theater about heating”, but above all because of migration

While federal politicians are pushing the issue of migration, pointing it out from one summit to the next, sometimes reacting with incomprehension to the demands of the municipalities, the populists are happy about the growing popularity. A current survey by the institute Insa for the Picture sees the party at 16.5 percent, three and a half points behind the SPD and two and a half points ahead of the Greens. Around one in four eligible voters can now imagine voting for the AfD. And in the East, where three state elections will be held next year, the party is scratching the 30 percent mark in some places.

Nancy Faeser is under pressure before the refugee summit. © Montage: Imago/political-moments/epd

This may not only be due to the pressing migration problem, but also. In any case, the AfD is playing the topic again, which it flushed with force into the Bundestag in 2017. “The fuss about the heaters may also play a role,” says political scientist Ursula Münch Munich Mercury. “But the main topic from which the AfD benefits is certainly immigration.” In doing so, she also relies on people’s growing concerns. According to the Germany trend, 52 percent of those surveyed are in favor of taking in fewer refugees.

Refugee summit with Scholz: AfD is the beneficiary – expert expects “dispute in the traffic light”

The fact that there are signs of a tougher course before the refugee summit on Wednesday in Berlin is something that the AfD claims as a matter of course as a success for itself. The first parliamentary secretary of the parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann, said on Tuesday that the other parties would take over their positions. “You are now turning to.” This is due to the fear that the AfD will soon become even stronger.

The game is known. The AfD is likely to be less of a driver and much more of a beneficiary. It is true that the pressure from the municipalities is forcing the traffic light to act. In order to ensure more control, Faeser has now spoken out in favor of a preliminary asylum check at the EU’s external borders; Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) thought aloud about a fence on RTL/ntv. Political scientist Münch is particularly surprised that the demand for asylum procedures at the EU’s external border came from the SPD of all people. “That will cause a fight in the traffic light.” (mma)

List of rubrics: © Montage: Imago/political-moments/epd