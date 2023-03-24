Friday, March 24, 2023
Heating | The firewood trade grew by a quarter last year, the demand was so high that we ran out of wood

March 24, 2023
Heating | The firewood trade grew by a quarter last year, the demand was so high that we ran out of wood

The halko and klapi shop grew last year from a quarter of the previous year, according to Luke’s survey of sellers.

Log- and the clap shop grew by a quarter in 2022, says Luonnonvarakeskus (Luke). The estimate comes from a survey aimed at firewood retailers.

Last year, especially many people living in an electrically heated detached house tried to reduce their electricity bill with wood.

According to Luke, the share of wood burned in Finland is just under a quarter. Many have also burned wood from their own forest or sometimes from yard trees.

However, the figures show guidelines for how Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the energy crisis have affected the purchase of heating wood in Finland.

Log- and the number of clap traders is not precisely known. The survey was sent to approximately 270 merchants, of which nearly 80 percent responded.

They said that they sold a total of 54,000 solid cubic meters of firewood last year. A year earlier, sales were 43,000 cubic meters. Sales increased relatively more at larger sellers.

“Several of the respondents mentioned that there would have been demand for larger quantities, but they ran out of firewood,” says the chief actuary Tuomas Niinistö Read in the bulletin.

